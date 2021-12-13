Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Alban Theater's MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for West Virginia:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tiffany Carroll - ADDAMS FAMILY - HART 52%

Becca Hyde & Matt Greenberg - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 25%

Stephanie Harter Campbell - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 22%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janie Adkins - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 39%

Bethany Bryan - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - alban arts center 17%

Becky McClelland - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nina Pasinetti - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - Charleston Light Opera Guild 45%

Stephanie Harter Campbell - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 29%

Matt Greenberg, Gabbie Pedraza, & Becca Hyde - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 26%

Best Direction Of A Play

Joyce Robertson - COAL - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 50%

Leah Turley - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 13%

Caroline Cash - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 9%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Leah Turley - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - alban arts center 58%

Stephen Vance - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 28%

T. Michael Murdock - THE TEMPEST - Alchemy Theatre 14%

Best Editing Of A Stream

T. Michael Murdock - THE TEMPEST - Alchemy Theatre 56%

Stephen Vance - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 44%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Spurlock - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 48%

Stephen Vance, Todd Gilpin, & Kadin Tooley - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 13%

Stephen Vance - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 11%

Best Musical

MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater 51%

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 20%

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 19%

Best Performer In A Musical

Kat Biller - MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater 41%

Lindsey Sites - NEXT TO NORMAL - Acting Out for Good 21%

Melissa Robinette - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 9%

Best Performer In A Play

Emily Ferrell - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 31%

Marksie Dunn - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 17%

Susan Minnerly - YOU MIGHT AS WELL LIVE - Alban Arts 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

fiona sullivan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - alban arts center 57%

Mary Williams - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 29%

John Campbell - THE TEMPEST - Alchemy Theatre 14%

Best Play

COAL - The Aracoma Story 51%

MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater 14%

ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 8%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

COAL - The Aracoma Story 53%

YOU MIGHT AS WELL LIVE - Alban Arts 13%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bruce Baisden - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 47%

loren allen - THE GARDEN OF RIKKI TIKKI TAVI - alban arts center 20%

Leah Turley - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 7%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katherine Johnson - COAL - The Aracoma Story 48%

Leah Turley - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 12%

Rico Massimino - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Doria Loftis - MISS DIRT TURTLE - alban arts center 51%

Phil Washington - MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater 49%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dawn Hopson - COAL - 2021 15%

Megan Conley - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 15%

Nora Ankrom - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc 50%

A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre 23%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 10%