Swift Creek Mill Theatre Offers 2019 Summer Day Camps

Applications are still being accepted for Swift Creek Mill Theatre's 2019 Summer Theatre Camps. Two levels are available: Exploratory Camp for beginning theatre students and Performance Camp for students with some stage experience. Performance camp will produce the musical "Hairspray, Jr." Students may participate in both levels in one summer. Campers learn hands-on 21st Century Skills by engaging in dramatic and technical activities and producing and starring in their own show. Creativity, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking are just a few of the skills youth learn as they practice performing arts onstage and behind the scenes.

Each year, Swift Creek Mill Theatre's Summer Camps serve up to 100 children with immersive learning experiences taught by area theatre artists and educators. Each camp is limited to 50 participants. Waiting list participation is encouraged. Back by popular demand is optional, prepaid "Before Care," in which students can arrive as early as 8:00 AM. New this year, Performance Camp will include an extra week of instruction with more technical workshops. Performance camp includes a production August 9 & 10 at 7 PM. In 2019 the camp production will be "Hairspray, Jr." Tickets and dining are sold to the public separately. Internships are available for both camps for youth 16 and older. Camp details and dates are as follows:

2019 Exploratory Theatre Camp (Ages 8-15, grouped by age)

DATES: July 15 - 19, 2019 TIME: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

FEES: Full tuition is $280.00. Please remit a nonrefundable deposit of $25.00 with the application. The balance of $255.00 is due TWO WEEKS before the first day of camp, Monday, July 1, 2019. Tuition for a second or third sibling is $260.00. Tuition, less deposit, is refundable only until two weeks prior to the first day of camp.

TUITION INCLUDES: Lunch daily, music, acting, movement, theatre enrichment classes, and camp t-shirt. Theatre enrichment classes are designed to give students a better knowledge and appreciation of all aspects of theatre such as make-up, dialects, special effects, lighting, auditioning, costuming and more!

On Friday afternoon: at 3:30 the students will have the opportunity to take part in a variety show. Parents are invited to join us to see what your camper has worked on during the week.

2019 Performance Camp (Ages 10-15)

NEW! - AN ENTIRE WEEK ADDED! A THREE-WEEK MASTERS CLASS IN ACTING, SINGING & DANCING, AND TECH, PRESENTING A SHOW STARRING AND PRODUCED BY THE CAMPERS!

DATES: July 22 - August 9, 2019 TIME: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

FEES: Full tuition is $795.00. Please remit a nonrefundable deposit of $50.00 with the application. The balance of $745.00 is due TWO WEEKS before the first day of camp, Monday, July 8, 2019. Sibling discount is not available for Performance Camp. Tuition, less deposit, is refundable only until two weeks prior to the first day of camp.

TUITION INCLUDES: an intensive rehearsal process with top directors and choreographers, resulting in a vibrant production performed on the Mill stage for an enthusiastic audience. Camp t-shirt included. Lunch provided daily.

Information for both camps and internship opportunities as well as applications are available at swiftcreekmill.com/camp and in the office located at 17401 Jefferson Davis Hwy, S. Chesterfield. For more information about youth programming at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, contact childrenstheatre@swiftcreekmill.com or call 804-748-5203.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You