ROCKET BOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia in July

Rocket Boys is coming to Theatre West Virginia this summer. Performances run July 14 - 29.

Rocket Boys, a musical based on the 1998 New York Times #1 bestseller by NASA engineer Homer Hickam (also immortalized in the hit film, October Sky), has received a huge and overwhelmingly positive reaction from the musical theatre community since its initial stages.

The memoir of a misfit coal-miner's son who engages some skeptical friends to join his dream of rockets and space is one of the leading Community/Library Reads across the country, a staple on school lists, and is published now in nearly every language across the globe.