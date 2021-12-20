LOST IN YONKERS Comes to The Old Opera House Theatre Company in 2022

Lost in Yonkers will be performed at The Old Opera House Theatre Company next year.

By America's great comic playwright, this memory play is set in Yonkers in 1942. The hit Broadway production featured Irene Worth, Mercedes Ruehl, and Kevin Spacey in award-winning performances. Bella is thirty-five years old, mentally challenged, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz. As the play opens, ne'er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady's doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.

Performances are March 18, 19, 20 & 25, 26, 27, 2022.

