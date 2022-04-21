Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre This Weekend

The development reading will take place on April 23rd at 7:30 P.M in the Gladys Davis Theatre in the Canady Creative Arts Center.

Apr. 21, 2022  
Ghost Brothers of Darkland County comes to West Virginia Public Theatre this weekend!

The Gothic southern musical about a decades-old tragedy that haunts the population of a small town has a roots-rock score by Grammy winner Mellencamp, ("Pink Houses", "Jack and Diane", "Small Town") and a book by Carrie, Misery and The Shining - Master of Horror novelist King. It premiered in a full stage production in 2012 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA.

The development reading will take place on April 23rd at 7:30 P.M in the Gladys Davis Theatre in the Canady Creative Arts Center. It will be free for the public to attend, however, due to the large expected audience turnout, this event will be ticketed through Eventbrite here: Ghost Brothers of Darkland County tickets.

Learn more at https://wvpublictheatre.org/shows/.



