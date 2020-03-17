CATF Hosts Season Announcement Online

For the past decade, the Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University has hosted a Shepherdstown Sneak Peek. Originally scheduled to be held at the Marinoff Theater at Shepherd University on March 20, CATF has transformed the Sneak Peek into an exclusively online event.

"The Shepherdstown community has always been and continues to be supportive of CATF. The Sneak Peek is the first time we really get to share the season with our closest patrons and partners," says Associate Producing Director Peggy McKowen. "In this challenging time, we want to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, colleagues, and staff. Although we might not be able to be together in the same room, we can still provide access to the arts."

The Contemporary American Theater Festival has planned for the entire evening to take place online. Viewers will be able to enjoy the festivities from the safety and comfort of their own homes. To adhere to social distancing standards, the staff will live stream different portions of the evening from various locations.

At 6:45pm, the online event will begin with a Pre-Show Party, which will include themed drinks, dancing, and special announcements regarding the Festival's 30th anniversary season.

At 7pm, the live stream will continue with CATF Founder & Producing Director Ed Herendeen announcing the six plays in the 2020 season. After highlighting all of the plays, Herendeen will introduce the playwright of Ushuaia Blue, Caridad Svich.

To ensure that patrons are still able to actively participate in the Shepherdstown Sneak Peek, online viewers will be able to send in questions and comments on social media throughout the evening.

For more details about the Contemporary American Theater Festival's online Shepherdstown Sneak Peek, including the link for the event, visit the Festival's Facebook page at facebook.com/CATFatSU or website at catf.org.





