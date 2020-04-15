Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts Challenges Students to Show Their Talent on #WolfTrapVirtualStage

Where do high school performers go when their stage closes due to a pandemic? They get creative and take their performances online at #WolfTrapVirtualStage! That's the opportunity that Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts is now offering to their high school grantees, whose April 27th performance at Wolf Trap's The Barns was recently cancelled, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The alternative, #WolfTrapVirtualStage, will offer grantees a new venue to showcase their talent, and will open up the challenge to other area high school students to broadcast their own singing, dancing and theatrical skills. Students are asked to post their videos on Twitter and Instagram, tag @Wolf_Trap and #WolfTrapVirtualStage and mention the name of their high school. Wolf Trap will curate their entries on a dedicated url at https://www.wolftrap.org/education/virtual-stage.

This year's grantees include students and teachers from Washington, D.C.'s Columbia Heights Educational Campus; Montgomery County, Maryland's Rockville High School; Prince George's County, Maryland's Northwestern High School and Herbert Flowers High School; Loudoun County, Virginia's Loudoun Valley High School and Heritage High School; and Fairfax County, Virginia's Lee High School.

The Wolf Trap annual grants program acknowledges high quality instruction and performance achievements of public high school music, dance and theater teachers. Awardees receive a grant of $5,000 in support of special projects that parallel Wolf Trap's performance and education priorities, including artist residencies, commissions, master classes, and technology in the arts.

For more information about Wolf Trap's High School Grants Program visit http://www.wolftrap.org/grants





