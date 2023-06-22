Washington Production of DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Unionize with Equity

Drunk Shakespeare currently has five productions of the show running around the country, including the three recently unionized productions.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre Photo 3 Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre
Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center Photo 4 Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center

Washington Production of DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Unionize with Equity

The actors, stage managers, bartenders and servers of the Drunk Shakespeare production in Washington, D.C. are now the third company of the theatrical franchise to unionize as Drunk Shakespeare United. Alongside their fellow workers in Chicago and Phoenix, they have designated Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional performers and stage managers in live theatre, as their bargaining representative.  

While they would welcome the voluntary recognition their employers offered to their colleagues in Chicago, workers in Phoenix and Washington, D.C. are confident their signed union commitment cards will lead to certification by the NLRB. 

In all three cities, workers unanimously chose to unionize in order to implement systems that will preserve the high quality of the show and establish a clear line of communication with management to raise concerns as they arise. 

“The staff at Drunk Shakespeare are some of the greatest people I've ever worked with, and I truly believe we have each other's backs,” said Kit Krull, an actor who has been with the D.C. production since it opened last July. “However, that can't overcome some of the structural issues we've faced over the past year. We stand in solidarity with the Drunk Shakespeare Chicago and Phoenix companies and believe that unionizing is the best path forward to addressing organizational issues as well as providing equity for the amount of work we put into this company.” 

“The Drunk Shakespeare Chicago company received almost immediate voluntary recognition from their employer, which was a thrilling demonstration of support for workers’ rights,” said Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity Association. “Surely this producer has the same respect for the people who make the show happen in Phoenix and D.C., right? Equity looks forward to addressing common issues at the bargaining table – while also tackling concerns unique to each production – and ensuring that Drunk Shakespeare has fairer, safer workplaces across the country.” 

Drunk Shakespeare currently has five productions of the show running around the country, including the three recently unionized productions as well as companies in Houston and New York. Equity encourages all workers in live performance who feel they would benefit from a union contract to contact the union’s organizing department at actorsequity.org/organize



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
World Premiere of AN UNBUILT LIFE & More Set for The Washington Stage Guild 2023-24 Se Photo
World Premiere of AN UNBUILT LIFE & More Set for The Washington Stage Guild 2023-24 Season

The Washington Stage Guild has revealed its 2023-2024 Season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Prologue Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA By Chri Photo
Prologue Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA By Christian St. Croix

Prologue Theatre's next production, Monsters of the American Cinema by Christian St. Croix, explores the definition of family, coming-of-age challenges, and the fun of classic films in this regional premiere presented at the Atlas Performing Arts Center July 20 - August 6, 2023.

3
Theatre Washington Will Move Headquarters Photo
Theatre Washington Will Move Headquarters

Theatre Washington has announced that they are relocating their headquarters and office space to Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company at 641 D Street NW, Washington, DC.

4
King Center Announces: THE FAB FOUR (BEATLES TRIBUTE) + SPYRO GYRA 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR Photo
King Center Announces: THE FAB FOUR (BEATLES TRIBUTE) + SPYRO GYRA 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

The King Center for the Performing Arts is announcing two new shows to the King Center! AEG Presents, THE FAB FOUR performing The Beatles Rubber Soul & The Greatest Hits, coming to the King Center Sunday, December 3rd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Tease GUTENBERG! on MORNING JOE Video Video: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Tease GUTENBERG! on MORNING JOE
Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM
Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS
First Look at All New Clips From LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row Video
First Look at All New Clips From LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row
Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video
Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holy O
Capital Fringe- RIND Theatre (7/16-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Planets in HD | NSO
Wolf Trap (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki
Wolf Trap (7/14-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Little Theatre presents "Communicating Doors"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magic Duel Comedy Show
The Mayflower Hotel (4/02-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra
Hylton Performing Arts Center (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exclusion
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (5/05-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hilary Hahn on Violin plays Brahms
Wolf Trap (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coco in Concert
Hylton Performing Arts Center (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fairfax Symphony Orchestra with Renée Fleming
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/18-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You