Washington Master Chorale Presents SWEET WAS THE SONG

As always, the concert will also feature well-known holiday favorites that call for the audience to join in the caroling. 

By: Nov. 14, 2023

On December 10th at 3pm Washington Master Chorale (WMC) will present Sweet was the Song at St. Ann's Catholic Church (4001 Yuma St., NW). This concert will mark WMC's annual celebration of the holiday season with both traditional American Christmas carols and rarely heard old English numbers. As always, the concert will also feature well-known holiday favorites that call for the audience to join in the caroling. 

 

In addition, Sweet Was the Song will feature Dona Nobis Pacem (Grant Us Peace), the stunning new work from Japanese American composer Riley Ferretti. Ferretti's work explores the idea of human connection through choral, instrumental and electronic music. She is inspired by everything from poetry to nature to personal life experiences. This concert will mark the Washington, DC premiere of Feretti's piece. 

 

“This annual concert is a crowd-favorite and we are so excited to share a variety of pieces, from well-known holiday standards, to fascinating medieval and renaissance works, to lesser known American carols,” says Washington Master Chorale Artistic Director, Thomas Colohan. “Many of this year's arrangements will feature brass, timpani and organ, and, of course, it's always the highlight of the night when the audience joins in the caroling.”

 

Tickets to Sweet was the Song are available online, and include in-person and virtual options. Tickets are $40 for orchestra and $60 for premium orchestra with discounts for students and virtual ticket holders available. More information about the concert can be found here.


