Washington, D.C. Theatres Join Forces to Require Vaccinations For All Audience Members

Theatres across the Washington, D.C. area have joined forces to all agree to require audiences provide proof of vaccination to attend all live performances at indoor venues. According to The Washington Post, this will be in effect at least through the end of 2021. Exemptions will be made for those who cannot be vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, as well as medical conditions or religious beliefs.

Theatres included in this effort are Arena Stage, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Constellation Theatre Company, GALA Hispanic Theatre, The Keegan Theatre, Mosaic Theater Company of DC, Round House Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre, Synetic Theater, Theater J, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Requirements will vary by theater, and some may require that a negative COVID-19 test is taken within 48 to 72 hours of showtime.

Read more on The Washington Post.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

For performances in November 2021 and beyond, theatre owners anticipate a review of policies in September, and may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates.