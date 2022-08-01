Washington, DC-Area Theatres Will Continue to Require Mask-Wearing

Theatre Washington, in coordination with their partner theatres, announced an update and extension of the previously implemented Covid-19-related policies at theatre venues across the Washington, DC region. Theatres across the region are continuing to unite to provide for public safety.



As of September 1, 2022, DC-area theatres will continue to require mask-wearing for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. The use of N95 masks is encouraged. This requirement will remain in place indefinitely, and they will continue to monitor public response and provide updates as appropriate. Some theatres will have additional safety requirements and varying policy details, which will be current on the Theatre Washington website.





Through collaborative partnerships and programs, Theatre Washington supports the Washington, DC-area's professional theatre community to celebrate artistic achievement, strengthen the theatrical workforce, support institutional growth and advancement, and cultivate collective action. Theatre Washington's core programs include: the Helen Hayes Awards, Theatre Week, Theatre Summit, Theatre Work, and the Taking Care Fund.