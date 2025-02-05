Video: THE JUNGLE BOOK at the Washington National Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington National Opera's production of the classic tale The Jungle Book was performed in December 2024. Check out all new footage in the video here!

Step into the jungle, where adventure awaits! Orphaned child Mowgli seeks refuge with a group of wolves deep in the jungle. Should the pack accept Mowgli as its own, even if it makes an enemy of the dangerous tiger Shere Khan?

The WNO presents a new take on the Kipling classic from Kamala Sankaram and Kelley Rourke. The beloved story gets a contemporary twist with music from South Asian and Western music traditions and mesmerizing Bollywood dance from Indian classical dance company Taal. Join Mowgli, Baloo, Bagheera, and more animal characters for a heartwarming tale about friendship, compassion, and forgiveness. The jungle may be filled with dangers but there is strength in chosen family.

