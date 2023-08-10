Video: Go Inside MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL's Opening Night at the Kennedy Center

Moulin Rouge! The Musical runs at the Kennedy Center through September 24.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Erin Davie and Mark Evans Perform 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDG Photo 2 Video: Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Photo 4 Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage

The North American Touring Company of Moulin Rouge! is now playing in Washington, D.C. at the Kennedy Center.

See footage from opening night below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular ... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.




RELATED STORIES

1
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer to Star as Satine in MOULIN ROUGE! Tour Photo
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer to Star as 'Satine' in MOULIN ROUGE! Tour

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer will step into the role of Satine in the North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical from July 18 through September 24.

2
John Cardoza Will Join the North American Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
John Cardoza Will Join the North American Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

John Cardoza will join the North American Touring company of Moulin Rouge! in the role of Christian beginning Thursday, March 23 at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, TX. 

3
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs El Tango de Roxanne Photo
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne'

Watch a video of Conor Ryan and the national tour cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical performing 'El Tango de Roxanne' on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The joining Ryan in the touring cast is Courtney Reed as Satine, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, Gabe Martínez as Santiago, Libby Lloyd as Nini, and more.

4
MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour to Perform on CORDEN Tonight Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour to Perform on CORDEN Tonight

The cast is led by Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reduced Shakespeare Company
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swept Away
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (11/25-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents "The Sorcerer"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (8/31-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRUM TAO 2024
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legendary Ingramettes
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players “The Pirates of Penzance”
The Alden (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tempestuous Elements
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show
Arena Stage (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Peking Acrobats
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/10-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You