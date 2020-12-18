VIDEO: Signature Theatre Releases Special Holiday Episode of The Signature Show

Signature Theatre has released the eighth episode of The Signature Show, a free half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future. This special holiday-themed episode features festive tunes such as "Winter Wonderland," "(Everybody's Waitin' for) The Man with the Bag," "Chanukah, Oh Chanukah," "Last Christmas," "My Favorite Things," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as a Signature-specific take on The Night Before Christmas. All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

View Episode 8 of The Signature Show below!

The eighth episode, directed and produced by Resident Casting Director & Artistic Associate Kelly Crandall d'Amboise (Signature's Grand Hotel, Light Years), features Rachel Barlaam (Monumental Theatre's Head Over Heels, Pippin), Kurt Boehm (Signature's Assassins, Billy Elliot), Signature Theatre Resident Stage Manager Kerry Epstein (A Chorus Line, Assassins), Mark G. Meadows (Signature's Signature Vinyl, Ain't Misbehavin'), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature Vinyl, Ars Nova's KPOP), Inès Nassara (Signature's Spunk, Ford Theatre's The Wiz), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's Assassins, A Little Night Music), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner), David Rowen (Signature's Diner, FX's Fosse/Verdon), and Maria Rizzo (Signature's A Chorus Line, Arena Stage's Anything Goes).