Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Jason Moran and Rico McFarland Kick Off Kennedy Center COUCH CONCERTS!

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  

Watch today's Kennedy Center Couch Concert featuring a live performance from Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran and guitarist Rico McFarland!

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is America's living memorial to President Kennedy-presenting the greatest performances from around the world, nurturing new works and young artists, and serving as a leader in arts education.

VIDEO: Jason Moran and Rico McFarland Kick Off Kennedy Center COUCH CONCERTS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: New HAMILTON Parody Puts Fans in 'The Zoom Where It Happens'
  • VIDEO: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL Company Unite to Sing 'Thank U'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter, Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater & More Join Michael Korte's #YouWillBeFoundChallenge
  • VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Once Upon Another Time' From LOVE NEVER DIES
  • VIDEO: Watch Barrett Wilbert Weed Sing 'Maybe This Time' From Signature Theatre's CABARET