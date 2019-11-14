Updated Schedule Announced For HEARTSPACE: A Performance Residency

THE EARTH, THAT IS SUFFICIENT, a year-long, iterative, transnational, ensemble-driven performance project exploring the precarity of human relationships to extraction, consumption and power, culminates in the HEARTSPACE residency and transdisciplinary performance at the Anacostia Playhouse.



HEARTSPACE is both a series of public events (running November 16 - 23) AND the title of the new transdisciplinary performance created by Lead Producing Playwright Annalisa Dias and Creative Collaborators (running November 19 - 23).

Updated HEARTSPACE Calendar

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place at the Anacostia Playhouse (2020 Shannon Place, SE, Washington, DC 20020)

Saturday, November 16

Family friendly Puppet Build for the Re(sturgeon)ce Puppet Parade (see below for info on the Parade itself!)

11 AM - 1 PM

Sunday, November 17

Seed Bomb Workshop with artist DeLesslin "Roo" George Warren

2 PM - 3 PM



Winter Coat Drive hosted by SwapDC

3 PM - 5PM

Tuesday, November 19

HEARTSPACE Performance

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

In a desperate attempt to save their world, two of our descendants from the year 2999 have travelled to our time, and enlisted the help of one of our oldest known ancestors, Lucy the Australopithecus. Their hope? To bring us into confrontation and connection with the often invisible network of relationships that shape us, and that will ultimately give us the capacity to respond generatively to the climate crisis. This evocative, interdisciplinary, audience immersive performance features a transforming set, live projections, puppetry, dance, sound and story to transport us across time, and into the deepest roots of the earth.

Wednesday, November 20

HEARTSPACE Performance

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM



Thursday, November 21

HEARTSPACE Performance

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM



Friday, November 22

HEARTSPACE Performance

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM



Climate Justice Cabaret

9 PM - 10 PM

Featuring local artists and activists performing song, dance, comedy, burlesque, poetry and everything in between, all focused on our collective effort to combat the climate crisis.

Saturday November 23

Re(sturgeon)ce Puppet Parade

11 AM

Family Friendly. Starts at Anacostia Playhouse, proceeds to Anacostia Park.



HEARTSPACE Closing Performance

8 PM - 9 PM



Climate Futures Dance Party!

9:30 PM - 11:00 PM

HEARTSPACE ends as it begins, with Community and Hope as we come together in our collective efforts and dance it out.

All tickets can be reserved online HERE. Instead of traditional ticket sales, entry requires an exchange.

A gift from your heart: tell us a story, share a poem, sing a song.



A gift of hope: teach us about something, or someone, that brings you hope in the face of the climate crisis.



A gift that suits you: Pay-What-You-Can! Our suggested level is $25 per event.

Part theatre, part ritual, part epic journey, the earth, that is sufficient is a contemplative and iterative performance project that conceptualizes theatre-making as an ecology, and asks audiences to consider the braided legacy of our past and the infinite possibilities we might stitch into a shared future. It takes place in three phases over the course of 2019, and was originally conceived by Welders Lead Producing Playwright and Director, Annalisa Dias.



For more about the language we're using to describe this process, please consult: Field Guide for THE EARTH, THAT IS SUFFICIENT.





