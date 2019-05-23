Theater J Selected To Participate In New National Initiative

Following a rigorous selection process, Theater J will participate in a significant nation-wide program, the Single Ticket Theater Collective, launched by Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theater, and TRG Arts, an industry pioneer and leader in data-driven consulting for arts and cultural professionals. During the five-month initiative, Theater J and nine other theaters from across the country will collaborate on single ticket campaign plans, classroom-style shared learning, and one-on-one consulting with the goal of maximizing single ticket revenue and deepening patron loyalty.

Theater J has produced four shows in four Washington, DC venues over the past year while its home space, the Goldman Theater in the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center, is receiving a transformative renovation. Returning for a full six-show 19/20 season offers a unique opportunity to introduce both new and returning patrons to a theater facility as inspiring as the art on its stage.

"We're thrilled about being part of the TRG Single Ticket collective, which comes at an opportune time as we prepare to return to our newly renovated space in 2019-2020," said Jojo Ruf, Theater J's Managing Director. "We look forward to digging more deeply and intentionally into work of this kind, to sharing the lessons we've learned in our year 'around town,' and to learning from our incredible colleagues across the country. What a gift to be part of this inaugural collective."

The Collective is comprised of "mid-sized" TCG Member Theaters, defined by the Collective as theaters with budgets that range from one to three million dollars. Learnings from the Collective's work will be shared at TCG convenings and disseminated broadly to the field.

Teresa Eyring, TCG Executive Director, says, "Our research shows that theatres within this budget range have the highest subscription renewal rates, making a focus on single ticket sales a particularly viable growth opportunity. We've found cohort-learning to be an effective way of building community and results, and we're grateful to serve as a bridge connecting our theaters with thought leaders like TRG Arts."

"We are constantly looking for new ways to partner with, teach, and learn from arts and cultural organizations. The Single Ticket Theater Collective represents the first time we'll have a curated cohort of peer organizations in the room together at this budget size," said Jill Robinson, President and CEO, TRG Arts. "The results here will go beyond the bottom line: with TCG, we'll create a network of professionals from coast to coast, through shared experiences and expert curriculum, where we will share proven strategies to maximize revenue and lay the groundwork to deepen patron loyalty."

Administrated by TCG and led by TRG Arts, the Single Ticket Theater Collective is a unique model combining one-on-one consulting with classroom-style learning. Programming includes:

-Expert counsel to maximize single ticket revenue and deepen patron loyalty;

-Hands-on, strategic working time to develop comprehensive campaigns;

-Tactics to encourage early buying and change patron buying behavior;

-Focused gatherings at TCG national convenings;

-New reporting, analysis tools, and metrics to help measure, manage, and track campaign effectiveness; and

-Peer learning with marketing professionals from across the country in intimate, focused summits, seminars, and conversations.

Other participating theaters are: Central Square Theater (Cambridge, MA); Cygnet Theatre (San Diego, CA); Theatreworks (Colorado Springs, CO); Virginia Stage Company (Norfolk, VA); American Stage Theatre Company (St. Petersburg, FL); TheaterWorks (Hartford, CT); Dad's Garage (Atlanta, GA); Timeline Theatre Company (Chicago, IL); and New Repertory Theatre (Watertown, MA).

Theater J is a nationally-renowned, professional theater that celebrates, explores and struggles with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. Our work illuminates and examines ethical questions of our time, inter-cultural experiences that parallel our own, and the changing landscape of Jewish identities. As the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, we aim to preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences.



Guided by Jewish values and heritage, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs by welcoming people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, serve and be entertained together in ways that reflect the unique role of the Center in the nation's capital.

Edlavitch DCJCC embraces inclusion in all its programs and activities. We welcome and encourage the participation of all people, regardless of their background, sexual orientation, abilities, or religion, including interfaith couples and families.





