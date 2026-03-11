Cast Set For THE MINUTES DC Premiere at Keegan Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and artistic team of Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy Letts' acclaimed play THE MINUTES, making its DC premiere at Keegan from April 4 to May 3, 2026.

“Producing the DC Premiere of THE MINUTES was my hope since I first became aware of this script in 2017,” comments production Director and Keegan Theatre Artistic Director Susan Marie Rhea. “A powder-keg of a play, THE MINUTES delivers comedy and commentary in equal measure, and does so with Letts' astonishing and potent flair for storytelling, character, and unconventional structure. THE MINUTES draws us into the mundanity of small-town politics — and relishes the inherent comedy that comes with that — only to unleash a profound statement about the traditions and histories we preserve, why we preserve them, and how far we'll go to defend them. The cast and production team assembled for this production are stellar, and I'm excited to introduce this remarkable and timely play to DC audiences."

Night falls on Big Cherry, USA — a seemingly ordinary town with secrets festering beneath its folksy charm. As the city council meeting unfolds in real time, tensions rise, alliances shift, and a routine agenda veers into chaos. What begins as civic procedure spirals into a gripping unmasking of buried truths — and a chilling question: How far would you go to protect your version of the truth? Part biting satire, part psychological mystery, THE MINUTES peels back the patriotic veneer of American identity, exposing the rot at the heart of institutional power and the stories we tell to survive it.

The cast of THE MINUTES features Ray Ficca (Mayor Superba), Stephen Russell Murray (Mr. Peel), Timothy H. Lynch (Mr. Oldfield), Valerie Adams Rigsbee (Ms. Johnson), Michael Innocenti (Mr. Hanratty), Barbara Klein (Ms. Innes), Katie McManus (Ms. Matz), Michael McGovern (Mr. Carp), Dominique Gray (Mr. Blake), Zach Brewster-Geisz (Mr. Assalone), and Theo Hadjimichael (Mr. Breeding), with understudies Nikki Hoffpauir, Jane Petkofsky, Brett Earnest, Joe Crea, Matthew Bannister, and Johnnie Leon Hill.

In addition to Director Susan Marie Rhea, the creative team includes Jared H. Graham (Assistant Director), Sierra Young (Fight Director), Josh Sticklin (Scenic Designer and Technical Director), Dominic DeSalvio (Lighting Designer), Tony Angelini (Sound Designer), Logan Benson (Costume Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties & Set Dressing Designer), Dan Martin (Lead Electrician), Gabrielle Busch (Production Manager), Katie Lewis and Nikki Hoffpauir (Stage Managers), and Kat Bouker (Assistant Stage Manager).

THE MINUTES runs April 4-May 3, 2026 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm, and select Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:00 pm.