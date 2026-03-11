Rorschach Theatre to Present DRAGON PLAY This March

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A circle in the snow. The smell of sulphur. The beating of wings. Here be dragons, as two stories of love and longing intertwine – a woman and the man she married are visited by a dragon who was once her lover, as a boy tries to learn what it will take to be with the dragon girl who lands in his rural Texas town and changes his life.

Rorschach returns to perform at The Stacks in Buzzard Point for this intimate epic about who we become, what we leave behind, and what we set on fire.*

ABOUT DRAGON PLAY

DRAGON PLAY is directed by Co-Artistic Director Randy Baker. It features performers Erin Denman, Erik Harrison, Bri Houtman, Ben Ribler, and Jalen Wilson-Nelem with understudies Philip Cullen, Michael Dillahunt Jr, Rocelyn Frisco, and Sedona Salb.

The design and production team includes Sarah Beth Hall as Set Designer, Jessica Utz as Costume Designer, Hailey LaRoe as Lighting Designer, Maddie “Mo” Oslejsek as Sound Designer, and Aoife Creighton as Props Designer.

*A firepit will be waiting on the corso after the show. Bring something you're ready to release—a memory, a name, a story that no longer serves you. Offer it to the flames and watch it transform. Some endings deserve a little ceremony.

ABOUT THE VENUE

Known for their dynamic activations across the city, Rorschach is thrilled to continue its residency at The Stacks in Buzzard Point. This unique neighborhood is set at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, just south of Audi Field. Rorschach's DRAGON PLAY will activate a distinctive high-ceilinged corner retail space in this vibrant new neighborhood, developed by Akridge and National Real Estate Development. Before performances, audiences can stroll along the river, enjoy pre-show drinks at The Point or Hen Quarter and explore The Stacks' expansive outdoor spaces.

DRAGON PLAY is ADA accessible. Visit rorschachtheatre.com or contact the company at info@rorschachtheatre.com for more information.

ABOUT RORSCHACH THEATRE

Jenny McConnell Frederick & Randy Baker, Co-Artistic Directors and Founders

Through uncommon uses of environment and intimate passionate performances, Rorschach Theatre seeks to lure its audiences beyond the limits of ordinary theatrical experience so that they may discover new elements of their own humanity.