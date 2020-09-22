Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The stream goes live on September 28 at 4pm EST.

The Kennedy Center will present HUMAN BE-IN, Fatherhood Manologues & International Arts and Ideas Festival. The stream goes live on September 28 at 4pm EST.

Arts Across America is brought to you by Facebook. Presented as part of Arts Across America-a live performance series presented Mondays through Fridays to uplift & showcase artists from across the country.

