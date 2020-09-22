Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Kennedy Center Will Present HUMAN BE-IN

Article Pixel

The stream goes live on September 28 at 4pm EST.

Sep. 22, 2020  

The Kennedy Center will present HUMAN BE-IN, Fatherhood Manologues & International Arts and Ideas Festival. The stream goes live on September 28 at 4pm EST.

Arts Across America is brought to you by Facebook. Presented as part of Arts Across America-a live performance series presented Mondays through Fridays to uplift & showcase artists from across the country.

Tune in below!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • WATCH: Judy Kuhn Sings 'Someone Else's Story' from CHESS - Concert Now Available On Demand!
  • 23 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Voting Now Open for Week 3 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • ICYMI: Watch the Top 8 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!