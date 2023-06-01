THE LAST MATCH Comes to 1st Stage in June

The Last Match will run at 1st Stage from June 8-25, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: See Iglehart, Kritzer, Brightman, McClure & More in SPAMALOT Photo 1 Video: See Iglehart, Kritzer, Brightman & McClure in SPAMALOT
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Kennedy Center GUYS AND DOLLS, Kevin Chamberlin, And More Win Helen Hayes Awards Photo 4 Kennedy Center GUYS AND DOLLS, Kevin Chamberlin, And More Win Helen Hayes Awards

Played out under the bright lights of the U.S. Open Semifinals, The Last Match pits rising Russian star, Sergei Sergeyev against American great, Tim Porter in an epic showdown that follows two tennis titans through pivotal moments in their lives both on-and-off the court. This deep and intimate exploration of humanity and motivation serves as a perfect parallel to the back-and-forth play of life's wins and losses.

 

The 1st Stage production of The Last Match by Anna Ziegler features Fabiolla Da Silva, Drew Kopas (previously seen in Airness), Ethan Miller (previously seen in Swimming with Whales), and Lynette Rathnam (previously seen in The Phlebotomist). The production is directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director, Alex Levy.

 

The design team includes: scenic design by Jessica Alexandra Cancino, costume design by Danielle Preston, lighting design by Alberto Segarra, sound design by Kenny Neal, and props design by Cindy Landrum Jacobs.

 

The Last Match will run at 1st Stage from June 8-25, 2023 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm. 

 

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47.  Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every performance will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856

 

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check Click Here for the schedule as well as the Audience Advisory for the production.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

National Symphony Orchestra Appoints Eric B. Stillman As Chief Development Officer Photo
National Symphony Orchestra Appoints Eric B. Stillman As Chief Development Officer

National Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jean Davidson and the Kennedy Center announce Eric B. Stillman as the Chief Development Officer for the NSO. Stillman began on May 1, 2023 and comes to the Kennedy Center from the Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Solas Nua Names Andrew Dolan as its New Executive Director Photo
Solas Nua Names Andrew Dolan as its New Executive Director

The Board of Directors has appointed  Andrew Dolan as Executive Director of Solas Nua.

PATTI LABELLE IN CONCERT On Sale This Friday At The King Center for the Performing Arts Photo
PATTI LABELLE IN CONCERT On Sale This Friday At The King Center for the Performing Arts

The King Center for the Performing Arts along with AEG PRESENTS has announced the grand return of Patti LaBelle to the King Center for the Performing Art this fall!

FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES, Yo-Yo Ma & More Set for Washington Performing Arts 2023/24 S Photo
FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES, Yo-Yo Ma & More Set for Washington Performing Arts 2023/24 Season

Washington Performing Arts has announce its 2023/24 Season with the theme of Together in Art and Community, running from September 2023 through June 2024 in nine venues across the Washington, D.C., region.


More Hot Stories For You

Solas Nua Names Andrew Dolan as its New Executive DirectorSolas Nua Names Andrew Dolan as its New Executive Director
PATTI LABELLE IN CONCERT On Sale This Friday At The King Center for the Performing ArtsPATTI LABELLE IN CONCERT On Sale This Friday At The King Center for the Performing Arts
Studio Theatre Announces Cast of FUN HOMEStudio Theatre Announces Cast of FUN HOME
Keegan Reveals Cast and Team of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICALKeegan Reveals Cast and Team of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim Tribute Revue
Congregation Har Shalom (6/04-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DOLLY
Lincoln Theatre (6/03-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Wolf Trap (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrano de Bergerac
Synetic Theater (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents “H.M.S. Pinafore”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Hope Theater (6/02-6/18)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
Wolf Trap (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three by Yeats
Scena Theatre (5/11-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert | National Symphony Orchestra
Wolf Trap (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical
The Keegan Theatre (6/17-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You