THE LAST MARTYR Now Touring MCPS And DCPS High Schools

Imagination Stage will premiere a new touring show for teen audiences. The Last Martyr, part of Imagination Stage's Theatre for Change programming, is written by Malik Work, directed by Alina Collins Maldonado, and features a cast of talented DC-based professional actors, with sound design and music composition by DC-based hip hop artist and D.J. Nick “tha 1da” Hernandez.

The Last Martyr tells the story of star-crossed lovers, Najad Washington and Nour Youssef. After being released from prison, Najad experiences the loss of not only his friend, but of his girlfriend as a result of gang retaliation. He is faced with the difficult decision of engaging in the never ending cycle of revenge or channeling his grief to make a positive change in his community. This new production uses hip hop, spoken word, poetry, and rap to tell the story of a hero's journey to end a vicious cycle of violence and destruction. The story helps young audiences plot their own heroic journeys to navigate grief, forgiveness, family, and community toward hope and positive change.

This play is inspired by written work from incarcerated students at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyd, Maryland who participated in Imagination Stage's Voices Beyond Bars long-term residency. Theatre for Change Senior Manager Hilda Tijerina co-taught the young people for 15 weeks, working with 10-15 students each time. She says that “(playwright) Malik joined us the day we did a workshop about forgiveness, based on Romeo and Juliet. The students were asked to write journal entries about 1) a time they chose to forgive; 2) a time they chose not to forgive; and 3) a time they were forgiven. Their reflections and memories inspired the direction of the play The Last Martyr.”

The Last Martyr is intended for students in grades 8 and above. Students will experience the performance, participate in a post-show workshop with the cast, and receive a guide that focuses on social emotional learnings from the show.

A teacher from Theodore Roosevelt HS, sent this feedback following a recent performance: “Thank you so much for the wonderful and meaningful performance! Our students absolutely loved it—they were engaged the whole time and had so much fun. Some of them called it “fantastic,” “dynamite,” and even said “I loved it!” It really made their day.”

The tour offers 20 free performances to Montgomery County Public Schools and 10 free performances to District of Columbia Public Schools middle and high schools as well as other community spaces this spring. The production has received a $35,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and the tour is supported by a Community Grant from Montgomery County.

Imagination Stage Chief Artistic Programming Officer Joanne Lamparter says, “This is our third professional show commissioned and developed in our Theatre for Change program and we couldn't be more proud of the work of the Voices Beyond Bars students and of the play they have inspired. We look forward to sharing this impactful, cutting-edge work with MCPS and DCPS students, especially. The show and the educational wraparounds will speak to their concerns and experiences, while allowing them to give voice to their ideas and emotional responses to what they see.”

Imagination Stage Chief Managing Officer Layne Holley says, “To paraphrase a line from Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, we all lose when we ignore discord, and we are all punished by hatred and violence. The Last Martyr compels us to devote ourselves to breaking the cycle. This vital message couldn't reach young audiences without Montgomery County's and the NEA's support of the creative and administrative work of many talented and dedicated people. We do this work because it lifts up people for a stronger, healthier community, and that is the vision and mission of Imagination Stage.”

