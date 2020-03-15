Studio Theatre Suspends Performance of PASS OVER

Studio Theatre has suspended its production of Pass Over.

The following statement has been released:

I wanted to notify you that Studio Theatre has made the difficult decision to suspend its production of Antoinette Nwandu's extraordinary play Pass Over effective Tuesday, March 17. Given the evolving nature of COVID-19 and its impact in the Washington, DC region, Studio's leadership felt this was the most responsible course of action to protect the health of patrons, artists, and staff, and support citywide efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

More information is on our website.

The final performances of Pass Over are this weekend, closing Sunday, March 15. A post-show talkback scheduled after the Sunday, March 15 matinee has been cancelled.

We are extremely proud of this production and are exploring alternate ways to share it with our audiences in the future.

Other changes at Studio while we weather COVID-19 include:

Limited Box Office hours. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, our Box Office will be open Tuesday - Friday from Noon - 4 p.m.

Closed to the public. Our building will be closed March 16 -31; this date may change based on guidance from federal and local government agencies

The Pass Over Community Tour has been postponed until further notice

Work from home. We are implementing a "work from home" policy for all non-critical staff.





