Spotlight: CIRQUE MECHANICS at Center for the Arts at George Mason University

Known for their modern circus incorporating mechanical marvels, Cirque Mechanics introduces the wildly astonishing Pedal Punk, set in a Steampunk-inspired world where cycling provides wondrous escape from pervasive obsession with technology.

A 22-foot, pedal-powered performance platform (dubbed the Gantry bike) serves as the caravanning mobile centerpiece of this high-flying thrill ride, featuring spectacular storytelling and daredevil acrobatics. The awe-inspiring ensemble of aerialists, jugglers, and clowns—including a zany bike shop mechanic— interacts with the elaborate contraption as well as penny farthings, unicycles, and tandem cycles. The Spectacle magazine hailed the troupe as “the greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil,” while the New York Times raved “exceptional, evocative, eye-catching, ear-catching and, to keep the list short, engrossingly entertaining.”

This performance is appropriate for all ages.

Run Time: approximately 85 minutes, plus intermission.

*The 2 p.m. performance will be audio described.

Tickets: $55, $47, $33; half-price for youth through Grade 12



