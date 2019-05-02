Signature Theatre Accepting Submissions For 2019/20 Season SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings

The Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre continues its commitment to new work by presenting the fourth annual SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings Series. This initiative highlights and supports the work of DMV playwrights and is an opportunity for playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and patrons to explore new plays in a fun and informal environment.

The Monday Night New Play Reading Series will be hosted in Signature Theatre's ARK Theatre (see full schedule of dates below). Ali's Bar will be open before and after each reading and audience members are invited to come early for drink specials.

Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner stated, "Signature has produced three world premiere plays that came to us through our SigWorks: Monday Night New Readings Series. This coming season we will present our fourth with Dani Stoller's Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes. Signature is committed to seeking out and raising up the talent within our community, and that includes many talented local playwrights."

SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings Series has highlighted the work of DC area playwright's including Alona Bach, Bob Bartlett, Mardee Bennett, Audrey Cefaly, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Annalisa Dias, Christine Evans, Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Heather McDonald, Andrew Rosendorf, Dani Stoller, and Michael Trottier. Three plays on Signature's mainstage series have been developed as part of the SigWorks program including The Gulf by Audrey Cefaly, 4,380 Nights by Annalisa Dias, Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Heather McDonald, and in 2020 Signature will produce Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by Dani Stoller.

Signature Theatre is accepting submissions for full-length plays (no musicals) from now through June 10th, 2019. Interested playwrights from the DMV area should submit the following materials to the following Dropbox link: http://bit.ly/sigworkssubmissions1920

· Please submit full scripts with a clear cast/character breakdown

· Synopsis

· Name, address, phone number and email address

Playwrights whose scripts are selected will have the opportunity to rehearse their plays with professional actors the day of the reading.

SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings schedule is:

September 30, 2019 at 7:00 PM

December 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM

March 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM

June 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM

A full list of the chosen plays will be released by September 1, 2019.

The series is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. For more information about the series visit SigTheatre.org.

New Work at Signature Theatre is sponsored by Dan and Gloria Logan.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You