September and October Lineup Announced at The Center For The Arts at George Mason University

The Center for the Arts at George Mason University is ready to celebrate the return of in-person programming for the 2021/2022 Great Performances at Mason and Family Series season with exciting events beginning this September, in addition to signature events from Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts.

The season kicks off with Arts Emerging: A Celebration of Renewal on September 25. This special, family-friendly extravaganza will include a variety of visual and performing artists in and around the Center for the Arts Concert Hall, as well as food trucks as the Center for the Arts celebrates the 20th anniversary of Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts and the return to live performances at Mason.

The following week welcomes playwright and Artist-in-Residence Kaneza Schaal for her visually-spectacular play CARTOGRAPHY on October 2. Co-created with author and illustrator Christopher Myers, the play is inspired by the artists' creative work with refugees worldwide. Later in the month, Sphinx Virtuosi, the Detroit-based chamber orchestra dedicated to increasing racial and ethnic diversity in classical music brings their concert Tracing Visions. The evening features a dynamic program including the regional premiere of Jessie Montgomery's Divided on October 17. During their weeklong residencies, both Kaneza Schaal and Sphinx Virtuosi will spend time participating in engagement activities with the greater northern Virginia community and Mason students.

On October 16, illusionist Bill Blagg will leave audiences spellbound as he conjures up the return of the Center for the Arts Family Series with his act The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!

Fall performance tickets will be available for presale to the Friends of the Center for the Arts on August 3 at 10 a.m. and to the general public on August 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Center for the Arts Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-2787, or through the Center for the Arts' website (cfa.gmu.edu). Tickets for spring Center for the Arts performances go on sale to the general public on October 12, with a presale for Friends of the Center for the Arts beginning on October 5.

Performances will take place at the Center for the Arts located at 4373 Mason Pond Drive in Fairfax, VA. Full details for what to expect when attending performances at the Center for the Arts are available on the website.



All performances and artists are subject to change.

For the most up-to-date information check cfa.gmu.edu.