STC's UNCLE VANYA & More Lead Washington, DC's April 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for April 2025.

Uncle Vanya

Shakespeare Theatre Company - March 20, 2025 through April 20, 2025

When the distinguished elderly owner of a rural estate returns with a new young wife, chaos erupts. Tensions run high, marriages reach their limits, confessions—and vodka—flow freely, and weapons are drawn. Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) plays Uncle Vanya in this heartbreaking comedy directed by STC's Simon Godwin about the eternal battle between futility and change.

For tickets: click here.

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation

Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - March 04, 2025 through June 16, 2025

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its Grammy Award®–winning fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions. Now the show is embarking on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences worldwide. This spectacular production rejuvenates the original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the dancers, musicians, and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

For tickets: click here.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - March 12, 2025 through April 27, 2025

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as Riverside Center for the Performing Arts proudly presents the groundbreaking rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar! Written by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this iconic production has captivated audiences worldwide since its debut in 1970, earning accolades such as the Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Musical, Tony Award nominations, and an Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. Now, the story comes to life on our stage with electrifying performances, dynamic music, and stunning visuals March 12 through April 27, 2025.

For tickets: click here.

Sister Act

Ford's Theatre - March 14, 2025 through May 17, 2025

Sister Act is a riotous musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! To escape the mob, a nightclub singer hides in a convent. While there, she helps her new sisters to discover their powerful voices while she finds her own. This uplifting, Tony-nominated musical features original music by Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors). It is directed and choreographed by Jeff Calhoun (Broadway: Newsies, Ford’s: Violet, The Civil War, Freedom’s Song, Shenandoah).

For tickets: click here.

Your Name Means Dream

Theater J - March 12, 2025 through April 06, 2025

Internationally acclaimed playwright José Rivera directs his profoundly intimate tragicomedy that asks what it means to be human as we embrace the technology of our future – and it embraces us. Aislin needs constant support in her later years, and her care is placed in the hands of an AI robot-caregiver – designed to look and sound human – named Stacy. The unexpected relationship that blossoms between them sparks questions of what it means to have a soul, what defines humanity – and what happens when those definitions begin to shift.

For tickets: click here.

Everyman Theatre - March 23, 2025 through April 20, 2025

George and Martha return to their New England home drunk at 2AM to await another couple coming over for more drinks. What begins as a game of mental chess between the hosts turns into a marital battlefield exposing the truth lurking beneath their shattering marriage. This Pulitzer Prize nominated play is the perfect blend of explosive comedy and harrowing drama, filled with depth, tension, and wit.

For tickets: click here.

Concert Hall at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - April 25, 2025 through April 26, 2025

Hosted and narrated by Matilda director and star Danny DeVito, the beloved modern fairytale comes to life on the big screen as David Newman conducts his enchanting score live-to-picture! Based on the book by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells the larger-than-life story of a little girl gifted with genius intelligence and magical powers. With these extraordinary abilities, Matilda navigates a world filled with self-absorbed parents and a tyrannical headmistress, using her wits and courage to overcome adversity. This special event promises to be an immersive and magical experience, blending cinematic storytelling with the vibrant energy of a live orchestral performance. Audiences of all ages will be captivated by Matilda's journey and the beautifully synchronized music that brings this timeless tale to life. Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the power of imagination and courage.

For tickets: click here.

