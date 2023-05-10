Rorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE

Rorschach Theatre has announced the world premiere of an immersive rock experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE, adapted by James L. Rogers III and Jenny McConnell Frederick from the novel by James L. Rogers III., and directed by Jenny McConnell Frederick.

Performances run July 7-30, 2023.

When Angel meets Cupid in a bar and her band gets an opening slot on a tour, life takes some unexpected turns into a past she tried to leave behind. Part rock show, part booze-soaked road trip through the dive bars and dark clubs of the late 90s east coast music scene, ANGEL NUMBER NINE shows us that the things we need are sometimes found on the roads we tried to avoid.

Rorschach will transform the two-level former retail space at 1020 Connecticut Avenue NW into the 90s bars and rock clubs of ANGEL NUMBER NINE, complete with drinks for purchase, and a pre-show experience with curated listening stations, vinyl for sale and an exhibit highlighting hidden histories of DC music.

ANGEL NUMBER NINE will also serve as the culmination of 2022/2023 Psychogeographies Project DISSONANT CITIES. The show can be appreciated with or without participation in the seven-chapter, year-long project.

This show contains mature content. For more detailed descriptions visit Click Here.