Rorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE

Performances run July 7-30, 2023.

Rorschach Theatre has announced the world premiere of an immersive rock experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE, adapted by James L. Rogers III and Jenny McConnell Frederick from the novel by James L. Rogers III., and directed by Jenny McConnell Frederick.

Performances run July 7-30, 2023.

When Angel meets Cupid in a bar and her band gets an opening slot on a tour, life takes some unexpected turns into a past she tried to leave behind. Part rock show, part booze-soaked road trip through the dive bars and dark clubs of the late 90s east coast music scene, ANGEL NUMBER NINE shows us that the things we need are sometimes found on the roads we tried to avoid.

Rorschach will transform the two-level former retail space at 1020 Connecticut Avenue NW into the 90s bars and rock clubs of ANGEL NUMBER NINE, complete with drinks for purchase, and a pre-show experience with curated listening stations, vinyl for sale and an exhibit highlighting hidden histories of DC music.

ANGEL NUMBER NINE will also serve as the culmination of 2022/2023 Psychogeographies Project DISSONANT CITIES. The show can be appreciated with or without participation in the seven-chapter, year-long project.

This show contains mature content. For more detailed descriptions visit Click Here.




Theater Alliance Produces Stage Adaptation Of THE BLUEST EYE
Theater Alliance Produces Stage Adaptation Of THE BLUEST EYE

As part of its family-friendly 20th Anniversary Season, Theater Alliance is revisiting a show it produced more than 15 years ago: The Bluest Eye, adapted from Toni Morrison's novel by Lydia R. Diamond. 

Photos: First Look At The Stars of EXCLUSION At Arena Stage
Photos: First Look At The Stars of EXCLUSION At Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has released pre-production photos for the world premiere of Exclusion, a wickedly funny Hollywood-set comedy. 

Washington National Opera Reveals Two New Appointments
Washington National Opera Reveals Two New Appointments

Washington National Opera has announced two new appointments that will oversee the newly defined Artistic and Production departments.

Review: THIS INHERENT ECHO at Taffety Punk
Review: THIS INHERENT ECHO at Taffety Punk


Theater Alliance Produces Stage Adaptation Of THE BLUEST EYETheater Alliance Produces Stage Adaptation Of THE BLUEST EYE
Photos: First Look At The Stars of EXCLUSION At Arena StagePhotos: First Look At The Stars of EXCLUSION At Arena Stage
Photos: Get a First Look at PASSING STRANGE at Signature TheatrePhotos: Get a First Look at PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre

Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
