Review: SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED at Signature Theatre

Nostalgia is a funny thing. It catapults the ordinarily rational into webs of what-ifs and immobilizes presence in the now. But what if you could turn back time to fix that one regret or evaluate outcomes of disparate decisions. Would you do it, or would you choose to accept your past as part of you. Safety Not Guaranteed at Signature Theatre takes that exact journey and winds up in an alt-indie-rock concert with a semblance of sci-fi and human connection. Much like most time machines however, it’s transcendent in theory but lacks flawless execution in reality.

A new musical based on the 2012 film of the same name, Safety Not Guaranteed made its world premiere at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in 2024. Though its two-week run racked up a couple of Outer Critics Circle Nominations for Outstanding Lead Performers, the show's creators admit the vast space at BAM swallowed up the intimate, stripped-down show. Safety Not Guaranteed envelopes audiences into its indie-rock world far easier in the nearly 300 seat MAX at Signature Theatre.

The film itself is defined by many as an “underground quirky comedy,” which, given its star cast – Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass, Jake Johnson – is hard to imagine. Nonetheless, the 90-minute film has the bones of an instant classic begging to be adapted for the stage. At Signature, Nick Blaemire’s (Glory Days, Soon) book hovers near that of the film – maintaining necessary lip-service for its fans while revamping outdated plot points.

At the top of the show, audiences are immediately met with the show’s cornerstone, music as its internal time machine. The full band is visible and involved on stage while Darius kicks off with a handheld microphone in hand. This recognition of the show’s musicality from the beginning is singular and surprisingly works in the context.

With this in mind, the show follows Darius (Mia Pak), a journalist at a Seattle magazine that, fatigued with what her life has become, jumps at the chance to investigate a kooky classified ad. The ad reads “WANTED: Someone to go back in time with me. This is not a joke. You’ll get paid after we get back. Must bring your own weapons. I have only done this once before. SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED.” Whether this ad alone warrants a song is up for debate. This is, however, the first of a handful of songs that unnecessarily slow the pace of the show.

From there, Darius sets off on a road trip with her eccentric boss Jeff (Preston Truman Boyd) and genius intern Arnau (Tyler Dobbies) to find the man that placed the ad. When Darius is the one to break through to “time traveler” Kenneth (Gunnar Manchester), she sets off on an unintended adventure that redefines her way of thinking. As a whole, the show struggles to find its footing until the eleventh hour. But what an eleventh hour it is. The final thirty minutes or so of Safety Not Guaranteed offers wit and a genuine comment on the ever-spiraling concept of time intertwined with a killer rock concert.

As for music, Ryan Miller (of the band, Guster) scored the original film and pulls melodic inspiration for the stage adaptation tying the two mediums together. In fact, the underlying music – played by a masterful five piece – is delightfully head banging. Where the music struggles at times is the lyricism’s ability to move the plot forward, or let us into the inner-workings of the character. Where some songs hit this mark, others simply recount what has already been established in dialogue and are placed awkwardly throughout the story. Even so, there are a solid number of hits sprinkled throughout that exquisitely execute their purpose while showing off insane performer vocals.

Directed by Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me), the performances toil to find cohesion at times yet discover durability in the more comedic moments. Preston Truman Boyd (Jeff) understands Jeff intimately allowing him to lean into absurdity while recognizing the character’s humanity. The rock ballad, “I Wanna Go Back” cements Boyd’s performance as a standout. Mia Pak as Darius draws a line between dry Aubrey Plaza-style humor and creating a unique performance of her own. Tyler Dobbies (Arnau) sneaks around stereotypes, portraying a grounded realistic version of the path to finding oneself.

The true savior of Safety Not Guaranteed is its time-bending lighting brilliantly designed by Jason Lyons. At each turn innovative illumination elevates a show to an experience. Particularly life-altering choices to depict a final time travel sequence transport audiences into the machine and back in time. The simple, grunge nature of the see-through metal set (Arnulfo Maldonado) creates a true concert atmosphere, all about lighting and sound.

Safety Not Guaranteed at Signature Theatre has all of the building blocks necessary for a great musical, it’s just not quite there yet. Not to say audiences won’t have a wonderful time – they’ll find themselves laughing and jamming within the confines of the theatre. The intended message just simply doesn’t reveal itself clear enough. However, Safety Not Guaranteed, may just be that show down the line that audiences will brag about seeing in its early days, at Signature Theatre. It’s fun, it’s unique, and it’s not a revival – qualities that don't come around too often and should be celebrated.

Running Time: Approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with no intermission

Advisories: This show will contain adult language and drinking/drug use. This show will use strobe and lighting effects, loud noises, theatrical haze, and smoke. Recommended for ages 13+. Signature does not admit anyone under 6.

Safety Not Guaranteed runs until April 12, 2026 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206.

Photo: Gunnar Manchester (Kenneth) and Mia Pak (Darius) in Safety Not Guaranteed at Signature Theatre. Photo by Daniel Rade.

