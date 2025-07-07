Review: KIM’S CONVENIENCE at Olney Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you were scrolling through Netflix in 2018 for something to watch, you might have come across Kim’s Convenience, a comedy about a Korean-Canadian family living in Toronto. The show, starring Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Mr. Kim, known fondly as Appa by his family, became a hit with critics and audiences. Fans of the show might assume that the TV show actually came before the play, but that isn’t the case. Kim’s Convenience, written by Korean playwright Ins Choi, debuted at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011, and since its festival premiere, the play continues to thrive in local theatre scenes. While the show currently isn’t on Netflix anymore, the beloved Kim family’s story lives on in productions like Olney Theatre’s Kim's Convenience, directed by Aria Velz.

In Kim’s Convenience, Appa is close to retirement from his days behind the cash register. But, retirement isn’t cheap, and Appa needs to have his “exit plan” as Mr. Lee calls it. He believes that his daughter, Janet, would be the perfect person to take over the store. However, Appa gets into a dilemma as he is offered a buyout from Lee, who is very interested in profiting off of the gentrification taking over Regent Park in Toronto. Olney Theatre’s production stars Stan Kang as Appa, Tuyết Thị Phạm as Umma, Justine “Icy” Moral as Janet, Jonathan Del Palmer as Alex/Mr. Lee/Rich/Mike, and Zion Jang as Jung.

Alex (Jonathan Del Palmer) smiles and says goodbye to Janet (Justine "Icy" Moral) in Kim’s Convenience. Photo Credit: Margot Schulman.

The cast’s great sense of comedic timing paired with Velz’s direction provides ample opportunity for constant laugh-out-loud moments. Appa thinks that he knows what is best for Janet, and Janet doesn’t want to run the convenience store. This creates a mounting tension between Janet and Appa. Both Stan Kang and Justine “Icy” Moral capture the dynamics between a Korean-born father and Korean-Canadian daughter, who are both attempting to understand each other. There is plenty of miscommunication and frustration between Appa and Janet throughout the play, but ultimately, the both have a deep love for each other. In arguably one of the play’s most iconic scenes, Appa tries to play matchmaker between Janet and Alex, Jung’s childhood friend played with an urgent tenderness by Jonathan Del Palmer. Kang, Moral, and Del Palmer play off each other so well as Appa frantically tries to get Janet and Alex to kiss and admit their feelings. Tuyết Thị Phạm’s gentle Umma and Zion Jang’s Jung, who is experiencing an early mid-life crisis, aren’t on stage as much as Appa and Janet, but both actors make an impact in every scene they are in. Jung’s absence from the family is felt throughout the play, which makes his appearance at church with Umma all the more emotionally raw.

Umma (Tuyết Thị Phạm) watches as Jung (Zion Jang) describes the excitement of a soccer game in Kim’s Convenience. Photo Credit: Margot Schulman

The moment you step into the space, you forget for a moment that you are in a theatre. The set, designed by Debra Kim Sivigny, for Olney Theatre’s Kim’s Convenience is magnificent in scale and very detailed. There’s an exterior with a sign which pays homage to the one in the TV show, store door, a smudged store window, trash cans, and even a newspaper stand. There’s even chewing gum on the window ledge and small pieces of litter. The interior is filled with shelves and fridges of snacks. Canadian classic treats like Coffee Crisp sit alongside Korean snacks on shelves. It’s tempting to shop before and after the play but the store is sadly closed for anyone looking to get a quick snack.

In the play, Appa says: “The store is my story.” Olney Theatre’s Kim’s Convenience is an important story: one about immigrants, one about intergenerational relationships, and one which is really needed in times like these.

Running Time: 90 minutes without an intermission

Olney Theatre’s production of Kim’s Convenience runs from June 25 through July 27, 2025. Tickets are sold out, but there is still a chance to get tickets. Check out Olney Theatre Center’s site for more information on ticket availability.

Top photo caption and credit: Appa (Stan King) shows Janet (Justine "Icy" Moral) a pricing label gun in Kim’s Convenience. Photo Credit: Margot Schulman

