Review: GO at District Fringe

Four more performances through July 27
Homesick for Charlot and Marcel Marceau? Fringe has a show for that--go to Go and watch an hour of nearly word-free "teatro" by Rodin Alcerro and Pablo Guillén, two drifters, off to see the world. Both performers have been seen in the DMV at Synetic and Gala; now they are front an center which proves exceedingly welcome.
Nowadays, words seem to do more harm than good, so it's refreshing to watch a couple of guys in red noses face the universe with an umbrella, a flower, a briefcase, a map, a shoe, and a tarp. Together, Alcerro and Guillén come up against weather (but they have an umbrella!!), the ocean (played to the hilt by the tarp), Moon River (the tarp's versatility is also known as a theatre game called "Endowment"), and a greenish demon that comes out to play when it hears the repetitive strains of Ravel's "Bolero," (enhanced in part by Hailey Laroe's excellent lighting design). There' a train trip; they share a flower and a piece of fruit from a descendent of Charlie Chaplin's Gold Rush shoe; the do use their voices from time to time, emulating Charlot again from the 1930s when he'd write an entire orchestral score for a movie but still wouldn't speak on camera (Hitler would change that.) They really struggle with the ocean and, à la Marceau, a very high wall.
Brandon Cook's excellent sound design helps audience members who require a little literal information. But information doesn't go with Go. Teamwork does; and imagination; better than any map.
(Photo courtesy of Rodin Alcerro)
