Review: GO at District Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Homesick for Charlot and Marcel Marceau? Fringe has a show for that--go to Go and watch an hour of nearly word-free "teatro" by Rodin Alcerro and Pablo Guillén, two drifters, off to see the world. Both performers have been seen in the DMV at Synetic and Gala; now they are front an center which proves exceedingly welcome.

Nowadays, words seem to do more harm than good, so it's refreshing to watch a couple of guys in red noses face the universe with an umbrella, a flower, a briefcase, a map, a shoe, and a tarp. Together, Alcerro and Guillén come up against weather (but they have an umbrella!!), the ocean (played to the hilt by the tarp), Moon River (the tarp's versatility is also known as a theatre game called "Endowment"), and a greenish demon that comes out to play when it hears the repetitive strains of Ravel's "Bolero," (enhanced in part by Hailey Laroe's excellent lighting design). There' a train trip; they share a flower and a piece of fruit from a descendent of Charlie Chaplin's Gold Rush shoe; the do use their voices from time to time, emulating Charlot again from the 1930s when he'd write an entire orchestral score for a movie but still wouldn't speak on camera (Hitler would change that.) They really struggle with the ocean and, à la Marceau, a very high wall.

Brandon Cook's excellent sound design helps audience members who require a little literal information. But information doesn't go with Go. Teamwork does; and imagination; better than any map.

(Photo courtesy of Rodin Alcerro)

Reader Reviews

Need more Washington, DC Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...