Review: DOLLY PARTON’S THREADS: MY SONGS IN SYMPHONY at the Kennedy Center

Dolly Parton’s “larger than life” and generous, warm persona - which captivates millions with her artistry, vocals, instrumental prowess, philanthropy, film stardom, stellar business sense, songwriting skills, producing and children’s book writing - hovers over the audience (including myself) in the multi -media event concert: Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony.

Comprised with compelling components of an eclectic mix of songs from Parton’s music catalogue,-–there are three amazingly talented vocalists Katelyn Drye, Hollie Hammel, and Blair Lamb—who sing the many classic songs of Ms. Parton with astounding professionalism and brio. The amazing harmonies of these three women reminded me of two of Parton’s projects: The trio of Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette on the popular album Honky Tonk Angels and of Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt on the acclaimed album Trio. The three talented artists onstage (Ms. Drye, Hammel, and Lamb) also sang solos with sensitivity, power, and nuance.

A large visual screen ingeniously employs the real-life image of Dolly Parton as she narrates anecdotes about her life and muses on the genesis and germination of many of her songs. The message of Ms. Parton seems to be that each song she writes is like a thread in her life’s tapestry of emotion and experience which arise from her love of music and her survival against all odds. The healing power of love and creating songs from the pain, joy and sheer experience of life run like a “thread” through this concert.

The melding of the National Symphony Orchestra’s instrumentals (under the energetic and magnetic conducting of principal pops conductor Steven Reineke) with the diverse songs of Ms. Parton succeed quite effectively,-- especially to lend prefatory and coda-like reflective or crescendo -like music. The overtures for act one and act two are particularly rousing and arranged with musical texture.

Ms. Parton has her own small orchestra that added musical dimension and authentic flair to the songs in the concert. This orchestra consisted of Derek Drye (acoustic guitar, dobro, lap steel and vocals), Lindsey Miller(electric guitar), Dean Berner (mandolin, banjo, and acoustic guitar), Gary Lunn (bass Guitar), Ross McReynolds (drums) and David Hamilton (piano).

“Two Doors Down” is filled with an infectious and upbeat tone full of raucous energy.

The beautifully memory-laden “My Tennessee Mountain Home” is a sentimental classic of growing up : “Sittin’ on the front porch on a summer afternoon—.” The vocalists Ms. Drye, Hammel and Lamb sang this song with beautiful harmony.

The emotionally devastating “The Bridge” is brought to vivid complexity as Ms. Parton’s song details the toll of a woman being left standing alone on a bridge with her unborn child. The genius of Ms. Parton’s zeal for songwriting is that nothing in the human condition is off limits for musical expression.

The popular hit song “Jolene” (which Parton wrote with a bit of bemused concern about her husband’s susceptibility to a bank teller’s flirtations) truly wowed the crowd with its catchy refrain of the song’s title - "Jolene.” Parton’s songwriting skills really explode here as the basic issue of flirtation conveys feelings of vulnerability, pride, and devotion.

The song “Backwoods Barbie” is a witty and, concurrently, wise musical meditation on the uses of glam and make-up to enhance a maturing woman’s self-esteem but as Parton says in her lyrics, “So read into it what you will, but see me as I am—The way I look is just a country girl’s idea of glam.”

“Eagle When She Flies” (submitted but not used for the film Steel Magnolias) is Ms. Parton’s tribute to the resilience of strong women: “She’s a sparrow when she’s broken - but she’s an eagle when she flies.”

“Light of a Clear Blue Morning” (written for deliverance - in an upbeat mood - as she broke off from her partnership with Porter Wagoner) is a celebration of a cheerful outlook. The refrain of “Everything’s gonna be all right” is just what is needed in these challenging times.

“Coat of Many Colors” is my personal favorite and a personal favorite of Ms. Parton. In this moving song of maternal love, Parton reminisces on how her mother gathered scraps of colored fabrics to make her a coat to protect her from the cold. The young Parton was so proud to wear this coat to school, but her schoolmates derided her, this only made her more resilient and tolerant of the true love that her mother showed her. Like Joesph and his amazing-colored coat (as reference in the Bible), Parton narrates on how she grew to love the vibrant colors that mirrored the diversity of life and the sheer devotion of her mother. This song has always moved me to tears.

“Travelin’ Thru” is a song that Ms. Parton wrote for the film Transamerica, and it was nominated for an Academy Award for best song. Parton is a staunch ally for LGBTQIA rights, and she expressed these views strongly in her video appearance. Parton believes that people are made the way God made them.

“Baby I’m Burnin’” was a deserved disco hit. This song bursts with a pulsating beat.

“I Will Always Love You” was written by Ms. Parton and was a huge hit for her but, indeed, it also became a major hit song from the film The Bodyguard as sung by Whitney Houston.

For an encore, the three wonderful vocalists sang Parton’s popular and catchy song “Nine to Five” (from the film of the same name). A very rhythmic and upbeat song about the rigors of working hard on the job for little reward, this song had toes tapping.

My memories, and psychological and artistic connection to Dolly Parton is based on years growing up listening to her earlier music (with country singer Porter Wagoner on television) while living in Alabama and Florida. Her Playboy magazine interview and her many other interviews are fascinating to read; her television appearances are always witty and informative. Parton’s philanthropic efforts as shown in her literacy efforts with the Imagination Library and her solicitous concern for her employees are exemplary and convey a selflessness that inspires many.

David Hamilton’s orchestrations and arrangements for much of the material in the concert are multi-textured and full of musical excitement.

Ms. Parton’s success story against a hardscrabble childhood shows the courage and survival lessons of this legendary and versatile performer. From styles of songwriting that topped the charts in such diverse genres/categories as spiritual, gospel, country, country-rock, pop, and disco - Dolly Parton is an iconic creative force who uses her immense gifts in a responsible and caring manner.

Dolly Parton is a deserved icon whose love of songwriting connects people to one another as a form of musical healing in a broken world.

Running Time: Two Hours with one 20-minute intermission

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony was presented on June 26 and June 27, 2025 at 8pm at the Kennedy Center located at 2700 F Street,NW, Washington, DC, 20566. For more information go to: https://www.kennedy-center.org/

