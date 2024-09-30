Photos: John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS In Rehearsal At Arena Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has released photos from inside rehearsal for The Other Americans.

Written and starring Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, and producer John Leguizamo, this highly-anticipated new play will run October 18 – November 24, 2024, on Arena Stage’s Fichandler Stage, directed by Tony Award-winning actor, writer, and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Press Night will be held on Friday, November 1. For information and tickets, please visit arenastage.org/americans.

The Other Americans follows Leguizamo as Nelson Castro, a Colombian-Puerto Rican laundromat owner determined to give his family a better life—but at what cost? When his son returns home from a mental wellness facility, Nelson's world unravels. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream, proving his success. In this gripping tale of resilience, Nelson must navigate morality's murky waters to salvage his future.

Joining Leguizamo on stage will be a cast of TV, film, and theater veterans, including Luna Lauren Velez (Showtime’s Dexter) as Patti, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway’s The Inheritance) as Eddie, Sarah Nina Hayon (Berkeley Rep’s English) as Veronica, Rosa Arredondo (CBS’s So Help Me Todd, Arena’s Guys and Dolls) as Norma, Trey Santiago-Hudson (Second Stage’s Toros) as Nick, and Rebecca Jimenez (The Public Theater’s The Comedy of Errors) as Toni. The company also includes Juan Francisco Villa (Center Theatre Group’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as the understudy for Nelson, Johnny Anthony (Arena Stage’s Sanctuary City) as the understudy for Eddie/Nicky, and Odette Gutiérrez del Arroyo (NextStop Theatre’s In the Heights) as the understudy for Toni/Veronica.

Santiago-Hudson leads a celebrated creative team, including Tony Award-nominated set designer Arnulfo Maldonado (Broadway’s A Strange Loop, Arena’s American Prophet), costume designer Kara Harmon (Goodman Theatre’s The Penelopiad, Arena Stage’s Nina Simone: Four Women), Tony Award-nominated lighting designer Jen Schriever (Broadway’s Death of a Salesman), Tony Award-nominated sound designer Justin Ellington (Broadway and Arena’s Jaja African Hair Braiding), hair designer LaShawn Melton (Arena’s Tempestuous Elements), associate director Timothy Johnson (Arena’s Nina Simone: Four Women), fight director Thomas Schall (Broadway’s Cabaret, Arena’s August Wilson’s Jitney), and intimacy coordinator Ann James (Broadway’s The Heart of Rock and Roll). Dramaturgy is by Jack Moore. New York casting is by Caparelliotis Casting / David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery. Rounding out the team are stage manager James Latus and assistant stage manager Ana Muñoz.

Photo Credit: Arena Stage

THE OTHER AMERICANS in Rehearsal

THE OTHER AMERICANS in Rehearsal

THE OTHER AMERICANS in Rehearsal

THE OTHER AMERICANS in Rehearsal

THE OTHER AMERICANS in Rehearsal

THE OTHER AMERICANS in Rehearsal

Comments