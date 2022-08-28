Photos: First Look at THE OUTSIDER at The Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has released production photos for the Regional Premiere of THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith, which runs from August 27 through September 24th.

Check out the photos below!

Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking, and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. THE OUTSIDER is a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

The cast of THE OUTSIDER features Zach Brewster-Geisz as Ned Newley, Lolita Marie as Paige Caldwell, DeJeanette Horne as Arthur Vance, Susan Marie Rhea as Louise Peakes, Michael Innocenti as Dave Riley, Rebecca Ballinger as Rachel Parsons, and Kevin Adams as A.C. Petersen.

In addition to director Ray Ficca, the artistic team includes Mary Doebel (Stage Manager), Melissa Gilbert (Costume Designer), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer and Master Carpenter), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Set Dressing and Properties Designer), and Brandon Cook (Sound Designer).

THE OUTSIDER runs August 27- September 24, 2022 at The Keegan Theatre at 1742 Church St NW in Washington, DC, near Dupont Circle. Evening performances are Thursday-Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and matinee performances are 3:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Photo Credit: Mike Kozemchak