Photos: 3:16 Premieres In Burke, Virginia

The premiere of 3:16, an opera by six acclaimed composers, took place at Burke United Methodist Church on Friday, March 7. Led by Mo. Janghyo Yoo, the distinguished cast included mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh (Carnegie Hall), baritone José Miguel Sacin (Washington National Opera), tenor Steven Andrew Murray (Sarasota Opera), and soprano Randa Rouweyha (Washington National Opera).

"3:16 is an inspirational story of redemption and transformation, loosely based on the real-life experiences of a United States Army chaplain. The young Mary Raven has run away from a harsh and unloving father, only to discover that the outside world is even crueler. She grows up to be Lieutenant Mary James — steely on the outside but secretly unable to overcome her intense anger and guilt... until she has a miraculous experience that changes everything.

"The opera is full of the sheer beauty, lush harmonies, and emotional depth of Romantic-era music but also has a breathtaking style all its own. The music is a collaboration among some of today's most exciting composers — including esteemed opera composer Theodore Christman; military veteran and award-winning composer Gary Vincent Koda; award-winning mezzo-soprano and composer Vita Koreneva; award-winning composer Akihiro Masuda; internationally acclaimed orchestral composer Stéphane Tesan; and Jeff Shankley, not only a brilliant composer but also a legendary actor who performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered roles in Cats and other musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Each composer has something special to offer, and all of their music comes together to form the arc of a story with a joyous ending that will lift your eyes to hope," said Susan Conti, librettist

Composer Vita Koreneva was in attendance on Friday night and said that the performance had brought tears to her eyes. She added, "As one of the six composers involved in the project, I am so happy to have witnessed the success of these talented musicians."

See below for all the photos of 3:16.



Randa Rouweyha, Madison Marie McIntosh, Jos Miguel Sacin, Janghyo Yoo, and Steven Andrew Murray



Madison Marie McIntosh as the teenage Mary Raven



Randa Rouweyha as Aurelia Raven and Madison Marie McIntosh and Mary James, n e Raven



Madison Marie McIntosh as Lieutenant Mary James



Madison Marie McIntosh and Vita Koreneva