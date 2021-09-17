Omnium Circus to Make Its Live World Premiere Under The Big Top At Tysons III

Omnium Circus will debut its live show under the big top tent opening at Tysons III, in Tysons, Virginia, from November 18 through January 9, presented in partnership with Lerner Enterprises. Initially launched during the pandemic as a critically acclaimed virtual spectacle, the not-for-profit Omnium Circus is now part of the long-awaited return of live entertainment. With this unique production, Omnium's world-renowned, unprecedentedly diverse and multi-abled cast and crew are poised to bring joy and inspiration to audiences of all ages and abilities. Tickets are on sale now for the live show as well as for the virtual show which The New York Times proclaimed, "Genuinely extraordinary."

Led by the powerful presence of Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, Omnium Circus brings together the most awe-inspiring, unforgettable cast of circus superstars who invite audiences into a world where all things are possible. In the intimate setting of a climate controlled big top tent, no seat is more than 50 feet from the ring. Audiences will be wowed by incredible performers who have each overcome their own challenges in life to make their dreams come true.

Omnium Circus stars the latest generation of the legendary España family featuring Noe España and Marcos Ponce exhibiting strength and balance with the breathtaking Wheel of Destiny, along with Vivien España wowing from above with her one-of-a-kind head-balancing trapeze and aerial lyra performance. The next generation joins with Noemi Lee España, who will dazzle with her hula hoops as her brother, Elan España, astounds with his 'how'd he do that?' Diabolos act. Navy veteran Jason Span will display his impressive award-winning strength and grace atop the high pole while aerialist Jen Bricker Bauer, who was born without legs, soars above the ring defying gravity with her musician/husband Dominik Bauer accompanying her in an awe-inspiring presentation. World champion acrobatic gymnast Shenea Stiletto's strength and dexterity is certain to inspire Olympic hopefuls. Mr. & Mrs. G's exacting crossbow skills will have audiences holding their breath while America's Got Talent semi-finalists, The Chicago Boyz bring their incredible jump rope acrobatics to the Omnium big top. Rob & Miss Jane's comedy variety act and the incredible comedy of the Muttville Comix will have the crowd laughing out loud. Brandon Kazen-Maddox, Omnium's poet and a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), communicates through American Sign Language (ASL), teaming with Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson to guide audiences through the show.

Omnium employs a cast of extraordinary multi-ethnic, multi-racial, and multi-abled talent to create a brand-new reimagined "Circus For All." Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis, Artistic Director Noe España, and their team of the industry's best creative minds and artists, have conceived a truly transformative live experience that is accessible for all, at all times. Aligned with the Company's mission, Omnium is the first live circus to feature comprehensive accommodations including an innovative relaxed seating area allowing people to enjoy the circus however they choose. Lisa Lewis proclaims, "Go ahead and laugh, squeal with delight and move however you like. You are welcome here! Easy access to the "chill zone" and specially trained staff will make sure whole families can share the circus experience together." Thoughtfully extensive accessibility accommodations include: ASL; Audio Description; ADA seating for service animals and mobility challenges; Assisted Listening Devices; designated Calming Areas; Braille programs, Social Story and STEAM Study Guides at every performance.

Omnium is also leading the way in inclusivity with its employees and vendors as it partners with organizations such as Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia, Best Buddies, National Federation for the Blind and many others.

Omnium's Lisa B. Lewis said, "Omnium is leading the world into a new era of fabulous family entertainment- thrillingly joyful, seamlessly inclusive and completely accessible. The nation's capital will host the world premiere of a positive, unifying force for change in our global community. Celebrate the season with us, make new memories, and bring families back together through exciting live entertainment."

Omnium Circus debuts at Lerner's Tysons III, 8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons, VA from November 18 through January 9. Tickets are $35.00, $65.00 and $95.00. VIP packages and group sales are also available.

For show times and other information, please visit www.omniumcircus.org/tickets. Follow Omnium Circus on social media to meet the performers and watch exclusive behind the scenes sneak peeks of this brand-new show. To bring the virtual production to your school or group, visit: www.omniumcircus.org/groups.