Nu Sass Productions to Present THE OREO COMPLEX Beginning Next Month

Nu Sass Productions will concludes its 2023 season with The OREO Complex written, directed, and performed by Lillian Brown, in repertory with Nu Sass's Finding Neil Patrick Harris by Donna Hoke and Open by Crystal Skillman, and Mr. & Mrs. Fitch a collaboration between Nu Sass and Landless Theatre Company. All three shows will be performed between April 14 and June 9, 2023. Don't blink or you'll miss them!

The Oreo Complex is a moving multidisciplinary performance piece conceived and created by Lillian Brown to explore her own experiences with WEB DuBois' concept of double consciousness. Lillian first presented this show in DC at the 2022 Capital Fringe Festival, and Nu Sass Artistic Director Aubri O'Connor was so struck by the power of Lillian's performance that she dedicated the next year to raising the funds to bring Lillian back for a full run. Integrating comedy, poetry, music, movement, and first hand experience, The OREO Complex will have 10 performances in just 14 days. Audiences are encouraged to get their tickets early, as there are only 30 seats per performance.

Masks are not required, but encouraged. If an audience member would like to coordinate a mask only performance, they may email the production team at nusass@nusass.com

Featuring:

Written by Lillian Brown

Directed by Lillian Brown

Stage Management by Sophia Menconi

Light Design by Hailey LaRoe

Sound by Mik Bear

Set by Aubri O'Connor, Ileana Blustein, and Lillian Brown

Costumes by Lillian Brown

Props by Lillian Brown

Marketing by Mik Bear and Laolu Fayese

Starring:

Lillian Brown

Location:

Caos on F

923 F St NW

Washington, DC 20011

METRO: The Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro on the Red, Green, and Yellow lines is closest. Emerge from the 9th street exit, then walk one block south and a half block west.

BUS: Visit WMATA to access Metro trip planner. X2, X8, X9, and 54 are closest.

PARKING: 975 F Street NW, Atlantic Garage. Many lots and garages are in the area.

Dates:

Sat May 20, 8pm

Sun May 21, 2pm

Tues May 23, 8pm

Wed May 24, 8pm

Sat May 27, 8pm

Sun May 28, 2pm

Sun May 28, 8pm

Wed May 31, 8pm

Thurs June 1, 8pm

Fri June 2, 8pm

Tickets:

$30 General Admission;

$60 Date Night (2 tickets + 2 drinks + 2 snacks);

$10 Industry/Student/Teacher/Healthcare Worker

Pay What You Will - All performances. We emphasize accessibility above all else.

*Performance Buyouts are available for $400 - email nusass@nusass.com to learn more* - good for those who want to control who attends, and what Covid protocols are followed.

Seating is limited to 30 seats per performance.

About The OREO Complex

What does an unapologetic performance of blackness look like in a space where you are underrepresented and very often stereotyped?

The OREO Complex is a multi-disciplinary solo performance inspired by WEB DuBois' concept of double consciousness. Through poetry, song and dance The OREO Complex unravels a variety of topics including: representation, stereotypes, assimilation, and microaggressions. It tells the story of OREO Girl, a black woman, navigating predominantly white institutions. For her, it is a voyage to be seen as authentically human, despite obstructions from a community who wants to put her in a box. This thought-provoking performance is a visceral amalgam of everything you don't want to say about race. An exploration of internalized segregation, a celebration of resilience, and a revolution to be seen and heard!

View the preview video here: https://youtu.be/De7Jn6YhViI



About the Playwright

Lillian Brown is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada. She is an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Ripon College. Most of her work involves creating theatrical encounters that conjure a sense of enthusiasm and social responsibility. She received her BA in Theatre from The University of Northern Colorado and MFA in Acting & Devising from The Ohio State University. In addition to being an educator, she is also a solo performing artist, actor, and director. Some of her recent directing credits include: Everybody by Braden Jacobs-Jenkins, The Great American Trailer Park Musical By Betsy Kelso and David Nehls, and The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse. As an actor, some of her favorite regional credits include: Siobhan in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Mayme in Intimate Apparel and a Dynamite in Hairspray!



In 2021, she wrote a solo performance called The Oreo Complex which was rated 5 stars by DC Theatre Arts and awarded the Fringe Meister Award at the St. Louis Fringe Festival. It has been one of her greatest joys to tour it across the country. The Oreo Complex is autobiographical in nature and tells the story of OREO Girl, a black woman, navigating predominantly white institutions. Through poetry, song and dance she unravels a variety of topics including: representation, stereotypes, assimilation and microaggressions.

She is also developing a play called Secret Chat which is set in an interactive chat room where the audience gets to anonymously participate in the performance. Secret Chat provocatively incites conversations about gender roles, relationships, and power dynamics in a world where people rediscover what it means to love.

About Nu Sass Productions

Nu Sass Productions strives to encourage marginalized genders in all aspects of theater, especially in those roles traditionally dominated by cisgender men. Nu Sass aims to create engaging, thought-provoking art while being a responsible local and global citizen.

Nu Sass is entering its 14th year of producing in DC, having completed over 30 productions of 25 plays, and innumerable readings and pop-up events.

Visit www.nusass.com to learn more about past, current, and future productions.