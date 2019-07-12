New Programming Announced For The REACH Opening Festival

More artists and activities have been added to the REACH Opening Festival, the free 16-day celebration highlighting the many and varied ways that the Kennedy Center's newly expanded campus will connect, inspire, and engage audiences and artists. Please see below for an updated artist roster, and visit https://cms.kennedy-center.org/festivals/reach for additional information.

The REACH Opening Festival run from September 7 to September 22, 2019. All REACH Opening Festival events are free, and reservations for timed passes will be required for entry. A complete schedule of events, as well as online reservations for free timed-entry passes, will be available in early August.

JUST ADDED:

Opening Parade with The Musicianship and Carrie Mae Weems • DJ IZ • Story Pirates • Kelela • Raiz Campos • National Sawdust • Soloman Howard • Jazz Mafia: Heaviest Feather and Costa Nostra Strings • Freestyle Love Supreme Academy • Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra musicians • Capitol Hill Arts Workshop • Emily Johnson • Composition Quest • Tony Woods • CityDance POP! • More National Dance Day artists, events, and personalities including Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Rima Faber, The Washington Ballet, Dance Place, Knock on Wood Tap Studio, Dance Exchange, Jones Haywood Dance School, Carol and Herb Traxler, Renee Robinson, Jerron Herman, Dance Metro DC, MYB Music in Motion, MODELS Inc., Candace Scarborough, an Interactive Dance & Film Workshop, and screenings of Ballet Now and New York City Ballet's NY Export: Opus Jazz • More films including a series on JFK's Peace Corps; Hollywood hits Fences and The Soloist; and documentaries including But Then, She's Betty Carter; Looks of a Lot; Every Little Step; Duke Ellington's Washington; My Mic Sounds Nice; and an interactive screening focused on Jim Henson's early work in D.C.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Alan Menken • Renée Fleming • The Second City • Arrested Development • Robert Glasper • Syncopated Ladies • Dan + Claudia Zanes and Friends • National Symphony Orchestra • Debbie Allen • Thievery Corporation • Christylez Bacon • Angélique Kidjo • Mo Willems • J.PERIOD • Afro Blue • The Time Machine Roast • A Tribe Called Red • Jason Moran and The Bandwagon • Esperanza Spalding and Wayne Shorter • Tiler Peck • Flying Lotus • Ladd Brothers' Scrollathon • Bootsy Collins with The Chuck Brown Band • Abeo Quartet • Larisa Martinez • Judah Friedlander • Martin Amini • Children of the Gospel Choir • Arts on the Horizon • Harmon Leon • Victor Haskins • Squonk Opera • Jeanine Tesori & Tazewell Thompson • Denise Taylor • TT The Artist with DJ Mighty Mark and TSU Dance Crew • Mason Bates • Dr. Francis Collins • Marc Bamuthi Joseph & Daniel Bernard Roumain's The Just and the Blind • Jamel Johnson • Thomas Wilkins • InterAct Story Theatre • Valerie June • Jacqueline Suskin • Eighteenth Street Lounge • Yamaneika Saunders • Pharoahe Monch • Rachel Feinstein • Stanley J. Thurston • UrbanArias • Yalitza Aparicio • Seaton Smith • Brandee Younger • The Archives • Drew Dollaz • Brittany Carney • Jazz Instrument "Petting Zoo" • Several screenings including The Muppet Movie; Washington National Opera's Show Boat; Amazing Grace; Dave Chappelle's Block Party; El sistema, Seymour: An Introduction; Love, Gilda; JFK documentaries; filmmakers Charles Burnett, Steve James, and Jodie Mack screening and discussing some of their works • and much more

Explore the REACH Opening Festival highlights to date: https://cms.kennedy-center.org/festivals/reach





