Naumburg Concerts Concerts Continue Summer Season Central Park New York

The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts continues its 116th Season at the newly renovated Bandshell. All concerts will take place at 7:30 PM at the Naumburg Bandshell (Concert Ground, 72nd St, mid-park, New York, NY 10065). The concert is free but seats are allocated online due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time of announcement. Visit naumburgconcerts.org for more information.

The 2021 line-up features collaborations and exuberant performances from both fresh and established artists. Boston-based chamber orchestra A Far Cry returns to the concert series with a characteristically energetic and innovative performance (July 6). Making their Naumburg debut this season is the acclaimed San Francisco-based Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO), under the direction of their new Music Director and harpsichordist Richard Egarr. Considered the most versatile orchestra of its kind, performing on period instruments, PBO is the largest early music ensemble in the United States. They will perform a Baroque program of works by Henry Purcell, featuring soprano Rowan Pierce with selections from Fairy Queen, as well as works from John Blow, Christopher Gibbons and Matthew Locke (July 20).

Scheduling only a handful of concerts annually, this is a rare opportunity to hear East Coast Chamber Orchestra (ECCO). Featuring pianist Shai Wosner, known for his artistic and musical integrity and penchant for eclectic pairings of diverse repertoire, the dynamic collective will close out the season with a vibrant and unique program that promises to speak to all audiences (August 3). Find full program information for all five ensembles below.

When the decision was made in May 2020 to cancel the summer 2020 series due to the pandemic, Christopher W. London, President of The Naumburg Orchestra Concerts, and the Board of Directors chose to honor their artist contracts by paying the agreed-upon fees. In a statement issued in May 2020, London said "at a time when the country's performing artists are experiencing unprecedented financial hardship, and thousands upon thousands of public performances have been canceled, our board felt strongly that we needed to show our genuine support for the musical community."

Now moving into the summer 2021 when many fellow New Yorkers are vaccinated and COVID-19 cases have declined in the state, the New York Governor lifted many of the pandemic restrictions. From May 10, the limit for outdoor social gatherings increased, but guests are required to take necessary precautions and continue to social distance as well as reserve tickets in advance online. Visit naumburgconcerts.org for more information.

"Entering this new season, we are thrilled to be back home at the Naumburg Bandshell," said London. "Over the years we've featured many talented artists and are excited to carry on that tradition. We can't wait for you to see what we have in store for this summer."