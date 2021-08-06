National Symphony Orchestra Annual Free Labor Day Weekend Concert Returns For 2021

A beloved tradition since 1979, the National Symphony Orchestra's (NSO) free annual Labor Day weekend concert returns on Sunday, September 5, at 8:00 p.m. and is relocated this year from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to the Kennedy Center South Plaza.

Conducted and hosted by Larry Loh, Music Director of West Virginia Symphony, the concert features multi-platinum singer-songwriter and NSO Artistic Advisor Ben Folds and saxophonist Charlie Young. Featuring music from Duke Ellington, new Kennedy Center Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon, Jessie Montgomery, and Michael Abels, amidst patriotic music like the Star Spangled Banner, the program spans a wide spectrum of American composers.

The performance is FREE to attend, no tickets required. Seating is first-come, first serve. Masks are optional outdoors, but required to enter the building to use the restrooms.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. For the most up to date information regarding the concert, please check the Kennedy Center website and social media channels. The concert will be approximately 80 minutes long, with no intermission.