National Philharmonic to Host Valentine's Day Concert MUSIC THAT FEEDS THE SOUL
The concert will take place on Sunday, February 14, 2pm ET.
Enjoy Valentine's Day at home with National Philharmonic and a delicious meal curated by Chef Bart Hutchins of DC's famed Beuchert's Saloon. Concertmaster Laura Colgate and The National Philharmonic have prepared musical pieces that cross time and country to distill the ideas of comfort. Chef Bart will pair with them dishes from around the globe that bring families together soothing both the soul and stomach.
The concert will take place on Sunday, February 14, 2pm ET. The concert is free, the meal is separately charged.
Details:
Laura Colgate, violin
Regino Madrid, violin
Julius Wirth, viola
Danielle Cho, cello
Elizabeth Hill, piano
Scott Joplin, Rose Leaf Rag
Giacomo Puccini, Crisantemi
Amy Beach, Three Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 40: II. Berceuse arranged for cello and piano
Eleanor Alberga, Remember
Rebecca Clarke, Dumka: Duo Concertante for Violin and Viola, with Piano
Johannes Brahms, Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: III. Andante con moto, IV. Rondo alla Zingarese: Presto
For more information visit: https://nationalphilharmonic.org/event/music-that-feeds-the-soul/