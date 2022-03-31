National Geographic Live Announces The Return Of The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

National Geographic Live has announced the return of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at National Geographic's headquarters in Washington, D.C. Taking place April 4-9, an awe-inspiring slate of more than 20 short films, shot on location and spanning multiple countries and continents around the world, will be showcased across the six days of scheduled programming.

For more than 25 years, National Geographic has hosted this premier event where you can experience some of the best storytelling about adventure and the outdoors. Defying earth, wind and air, cinematic quests of unforgiving climates, habitat loss, human willpower and physical potential, and beyond, spring to life on-screen through dazzling global expeditions. Trek through chilly terrains, behold towering mountains, row down rugged rivers, watch as a diver leaps from the sky to chilling depths in the frigid Canadian waters, and more-all from the comfort of your seat at National Geographic!

As a special perk for this year's attendees, show your film festival ticket for entry into the National Geographic Museum during normal hours until May 1 to explore the new exhibit Once Upon a Climb: Stories From Everest.

This year's World Tour includes three exceptional programs of films each screened on two separate nights starting at 7 p.m. Full film descriptions can be found here.

Tickets to the event cost $35 per day of the festival and are available for purchase here.

*A limit of four tickets per festival night per order

*No in-person sales. All attendees must show proof of vaccination.