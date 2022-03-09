NOW Honors Nelson Mandela With World Premiere Of MADIBA: WATCHING THE SUNSET

On Thursday, March 17 at 7:30pm, New Orchestra of Washington (NOW) presents MADIBA: WATCHING THE SUNSET, a concert to honor the legacy of South African anti-apartheid leader and activist Nelson Mandela, who was known as Madiba, a term of respect and affection. The concert will be held at The Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater and will feature a world premiere by South African composer, Mokale Koapeng.

Mandela himself described his relationship with music as a key source of strength throughout his decades-long imprisonments during South Africa's struggle to end apartheid and transition to a multicultural democracy. Inspired by this, the program includes works by Handel and Tchaikovsky, Mandela's two favorite composers, whose music sustained him during the most difficult part of his life. South African countertenor, Roger O. Isaacs, will perform the Handel arias. NOW is also thrilled to present a premiere of South African composer Mokale Koapeng's Yixesha! Ke Nako (The Time is Now!), commissioned by Classical Movements for New Orchestra of Washington. This performance is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

An hour before the concert, at 6:30pm, ticket holders are invited to a panel discussion featuring composer Mokale Koapeng and conductor Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez about the inspiration behind Mokale's piece, the interaction between music and community, and how this all connects to Nelson Mandela's legacy.

