Monumental Adopts New Policy Against Discrimination and Harassment

Monumental Theatre Company ("Monumental") announces a new, robust policy against discrimination and harassment in the workplace. Monumental strives to create and maintain a work environment that is characterized by mutual trust, creative exploration, and artistic freedom. Therefore, Monumental recognizes that all company, board, and audience members must work together to create a safe space for each other, including taking responsibility for the power we each have over others and treating all individuals with whom we come into contact during Monumental activities with dignity, decency, and respect.

"We pledge to implement progressive methods for keeping our community safe," said Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes, "everything from hiring consultants such as intimacy directors to evaluating our policies on a yearly basis." Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor added, "we're adapting our best practices to ensure the security, wellbeing, and inclusiveness of all Monumental community members."

The new policy also provides a comprehensive, trauma-informed, and victim-centric approach to complaint reporting, investigation, and resolution. "At Monumental, we find adopting this policy to be an imperative step and hope that others will seek to develop similar policies" said Beth Amann, Managing Director. "We are grateful to have board member and civil rights lawyer, Kaiya Lyons, guide us through the development of this policy."

Of the policy, Lyons said, "one of the most common impediments to eradicating inappropriate or illegal behavior in theatre is the absence of a clear and communicated process for reporting misconduct when it occurs. As a lawyer and thespian, I am proud that Monumental has taken a definitive, proactive step to empower its community members and create a culture of safety, equity, and inclusivity."

To read the entire Policy Against Discrimination and Harassment, click here.