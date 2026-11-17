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Rivka Borek

Today’s subject Rivka Borek is currently living her theatre life onstage playing the role of playwright Lillian Hellman in Are You Now or Have You Ever Been at Arena Stage. The show runs through December 6th in the Kreeger Theater and is easily one of the most important plays of the DC theatre season.

While Are You Now or Have You Ever Been marks Rivka’s Arena Stage debut, she has worked at some of our top regional theatres across the country. Select regional credit include plays at American Conservatory Theater, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Ars Nova, Hudson Valley Shakespeare (tour), San Francisco Playhouse, Detroit Public Theatre, and the Edinburgh Fringe. She has also participated in workshops and readings with The O’Neill, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Clubbed Thumb, Theatre for a New Audience, and New Georges.

As previously mentioned, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been is one of the most important pieces of theatre we have ever had in the area for many reasons. First off, it’s about a time in our history that should never be repeated. Secondly, the show boasts one of the best ensembles I’ve seen in any show, and I’ve been going to theatre for 51 years now. Next, Director Anna D. Shapiro’s staging is so tight that it literally holds each audience mesmerized. Lastly, Eric Bentley’s script captures the absurdities of what the House Un-American Activities Committee was doing while turning the events into a real stage event.

RUN DON’T WALK over to Arena Stage to see Are You Now or Have You Ever Been the fine talents of Rivka Borek and many other top performers. I will keep saying this because it needs to be said. Good theatre is meant to educate as well as entertain. If you only know about the men that were interrogated during these hearings, Rivka Borek’s killer performance will open your eyes for sure.

She is truly living her theatre life to the fullest.

How did you get interested in performing?

I grew up in a family that made art every day. My grandfather worked at Barnum and Bailey circus in Brooklyn and would have circus performers over to the house for dinner. My great-uncle was a marvelous dancer — dancing first downtown on 2nd Ave in the Yiddish theater scene, then later with Martha Graham. My parents are modern dancers and together founded and ran their own dance company in New York City, with my mom serving as the primary choreographer. I was her shadow: in the darkened theater during tech, I would stretch out to read The Phantom Tollbooth in the aisle as the dancers stretched on stage. As the company toured to India, Australia, Japan, everywhere, I traveled with them and watched from the wings. When I was too sick to go to school, I would lie on a mat in the corner of the studio while my mom taught and rehearsed. The thump-thump-thump of the dancers’ feet across the floor would echo the thump-thump-thump in my head. It seemed the two merged: a life in the arts and me.

Then of course there was a transition to craving theater. I would watch dance performances and start to create a narrative structure in my head: what was the story in front of us? What were these people’s relationships? But ultimately, most dance isn’t going to give you that line to follow. As soon as I etched a storyline, “okay, that guy doing the pirouettes stage left is that lady in the green wig’s son, and they’re mad at each other today,” they would do something to smash my hypothesis. I wanted text and story. I joined a children’s theater troupe, and we travelled to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with a show about a group of kids discovering a magical forest, and—bam!— that was it for me.

Where did you receive your training?

The theater training I treasure most was spending my junior year of college with the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, first at the Moscow Art Theater in the fall, and then at the National Theater Institute at their Connecticut campus in the spring.

In Moscow, we were thrust into a world where Theater was Church. Or at least it felt that way. We were in the exact place where Chekhov and Stanislavski careened the art form in an entirely new direction. The Theater Greats were spoken of with whispered reverence. We spent all day in a black box doing exercises to excavate emotional truth. Every night after class, we rushed off to see amazing Russian theater. I’ll always remember Konstantin Raikin as Richard III at the Satyricon. We went back and back to see that performance—we didn’t understand a single word (it was in Russian!), but you didn’t need to. They were just that good. You understood every bit without the language.

And then back to the USA at the National Theater Institute, it suddenly became all about what we the students created ourselves. We created the weirdest, wackiest, most dedicated, most creative scenes and pieces all around the campus, in darkened barns, spiderwebby basements, windy fields. And it was still some of the best theater I’ve ever seen. It was that type of theater magic that only a group of 20 year olds running on very little sleep and absolutely head over heels in love with the art form could make.

I also received my MFA in Acting from American Conservatory Theater.

The company of Actors Theatre of Louisville's 2011

production of Sense and Sensibility.

Photo by Alan Simmons.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

My first paid performing job was around age nine, narrating a CD-ROM for learning English. I talked a lot about brown bears and red balls and relished every second.

My first professional stage job was in Jon Jory’s Sense and Sensibility at Actors Theatre of Louisville, where I was an acting apprentice. I earned my EMC card on that production. Being in the room with Jon was exhilarating. His precision with language and movement across the stage was like the sharpest X-Acto knife, and he wouldn’t rest until something was just so. He knew to the minute how long something would take to work on. He would tell our stage manager, “Call this person for seven minutes. I won’t need them for a second more.” And he didn’t. He was that good.

When you were first cast in Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?, what most surprised you most about the characters after your first read?

This is a group of entertainers called to testify — they’re funny! Just wait until you see Peter Jacobson as Abe Burrows and Jeff Still as Lionel Stander. In the play, the House Un-American Activities Committee calls entertainers to testify and asks them the sixty-four dollar question: “Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the communist party?” And they’re bringing the best of the business in front of them! Everyone is magnetic, they’re sharp, they’re dazzling. This isn’t a dry courtroom snoozefest. And the dramatic tension built through the proceedings is riveting. Who’s going to break? How will someone try to save themselves and their livelihood?

I was also surprised by how close to home the story was. I knew that my grandparents attended Communist meetings in the 1930s in Brooklyn, but not to what extent. After I was cast, my mom told me my grandfather had been the president of the Brighton Beach chapter. Taking my grandmother to meetings was his idea of wooing her. For young Jewish immigrants and first-generation kids in their circle, the meetings were a place to socialize. They drank coffee, they shared anti-fascist and progressive ideas, they hung out. My grandmother brought her sisters to try and find them dates. In lieu of having the opportunity for a campus quad, it was a place for liberal ideas, no one had any idea of the atrocities that would come later across the ocean. After the war, they all left the party as it shifted to a different tune. During the Red Scare, my grandmother was a public school teacher. She watched a slew of other teachers brought into the office and fired on suspicion of Communist Party ties, and worried herself sick that she’d be next. This is the same danger that rings in our play, back then your job could be stripped away because you had sat in on meetings to discuss ideas, not that you had actually taken action on anything.

Rivka Borek in Arena Stage's production of

Are You Now or Have You Ever Been.

Photo by Teresa Castracane.

Your character, playwright Lillian Hellman, is the only female in the show. Can you please tell us a little bit about her and why she is so important within the show’s plot?

Lillian Hellman is a rockstar. She had her first runaway Broadway hit at age 29 with The Children’s Hour and also wrote The Little Foxes and Watch on the Rhine. She was also a memoirist, and a segment of one of her collections was made into the film Julia.

She comes at an important part of the play where she is trying to propose a new approach for the way the HUAC hearings have been operating. She’s saying, “Hey—I’m willing to tell you anything and everything you want to know about my dealings with the Communist party (and she did deal with them!), but I’m not willing to sacrifice and name other people along with that. You wanna bite?” It’s a new tactic.

An important thing to remember is that a year earlier, her partner Dashiell Hammett, who wrote The Thin Man and The Maltese Falcon, went to prison for contempt of court for refusing to name names. He served his time and came out a total wreck, physically he was destroyed and no one would hire him, so he was stone-cold broke. Hellman nursed him back to health and financially supported him the rest of his life. I never utter his name in the play, but it’s all simmering underneath. I’ve seen the danger of what this Committee can do to someone’s livelihood and experienced the cost.

The company of Arena Stage's production of

Are You Now or Have You Ever Been.

Photo by Teresa Castracane.

Why do you think it’s so important for people to go see Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? in these times?

I think it’s easy to look back at that time and imagine we’d know exactly what we’d do. But then you sit in the theater and watch somebody get asked to name names, and suddenly the question is much more personal. What would I do if my livelihood were on the line? What would I ask of the person sitting next to me? When I read Lillian Hellman’s letter in the show, I feel like she’s asking the people in the room to find some courage alongside her. I think those questions are worth sitting with right now, especially in a room full of other people.

After Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? closes, what does 2027 hold in store for you workwise?

Nothing that is formally announced yet!

Special thanks to Arena Stage's Public Relations Specialist Anastasia St. Hilaire for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Additional photo support provided by Actors Theatre of Louisville's Communications Manager Ben Gierhart.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

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