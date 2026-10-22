Interview: Theatre Life with Rob Hancock

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Rob Hancock

Today’s subject Rob Hancock is currently living his theatre life on tour playing the role pof Harry Bright in the worldwide ABBA musical spectacular Mamma Mia!. The show will be performing here in DC at The National Theatre from October 27th to November 15th. This tour marks the show's 25th anniversary.

This is not Rob’s first go around with Mamma Mia!. He toured with the show between 2004 and 2006 playing the role of Sky. Read on to see why he enjoys coming back to perform again in the show.

Rob has performed on the West End in Daddy Long Legs.

His many regional credits include productions at Utah Shakespeare, Court Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cleveland Play House, Milwaukee Rep, and Westport Country Playhouse.

His TV appearances include episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Royal Pains, True Blood: Postmortem, and Guiding Light.

He has also had the privilege of being a Greenport soloist with the Tokyo Philharmonic in Japan.

The genre of the jukebox musical has its lovers and haters. One thing is clear. No matter what you think of the genre, you can’t deny that Mamma Mia! is a whole lot of fun. Rob Hancock and company deliver a big party onstage and with all that’s happening around here now, it’s a most welcome respite. Find your inner “Dancing Queen” and spend some “Money, Money, Money” on some tickets to Mamma Mia! at The National Theatre.

“Here he goes again!” Rob Hancock is truly living his theatre life to the fullest.

At what age did you get interested in performing?

Probably ten years old or so. How old are you in the fourth grade? That’s when it happened.

Where did you receive your training?

I studied Theatre and Business at the University of Tennessee, which also had a professional theatre company in residence. I was so fortunate to meet and work with theatre artists from all over the world during my time there.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

When I was fourteen (How old are you in the eighth grade?), I got to perform with the late Kenny Rogers on stage at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville—a truly special experience for which I received some sort of payment (I think). Pretty cool for a young performer to get to stand on such an iconic stage.

Dominic Young, Jalynn Steele and the company of the 25th Anniversary Tour

of Mamma Mia!.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

How do you best describe your character in Mamma Mia!?

Harry Bright is an extremely fun, funny, heartfelt guy who’s completely forgotten that he’s all those things until he comes to the island for Sophie’s wedding.

This is not your first time on tour in Mamma Mia! What is it about Mamma Mia! that makes it so appealing for you to come back to as a performer?

It’s always fun. Always. Mamma Mia! is a celebration that I get to participate in every single night! Who wouldn’t want to go to a fabulous party nightly?

Mamma Mia! definitely has its hardcore fans, with many seeing the show multiple times. Having toured with the show before, what would you say is your most memorable encounter with an audience member thus far?

I’m going to say that the most memorable encounters are happening now, twenty years after I first performed in Mamma Mia!. Every night at the stage door, we meet young people who have never seen this show before. I’m loving that a whole new generation is discovering Mamma Mia!, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that discovery for them! This show has meant so much for so many people for such a long time, and I love seeing that continue on to this day.

The company of the 25th Anniversary Tour

of Mamma Mia!.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

The jukebox musical genre has its lovers and haters, to be sure. Why do you think the existing songs of ABBA work so well with having a story put around them?

ABBA wrote songs from the heart, not for the sake of making money (luckily for them, that happened, too). They knew how to craft a great tune with lyrics that spoke to the things we feel as humans searching for love and joy in this world. Perfect for a musical comedy!

Special thanks to National Theatre's Marketing Manager Abby Berman for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

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