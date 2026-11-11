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Video: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Creature Shop artists are building puppets from Basil Twist's designs for the Washington, D.C. production.

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A visit to Jim Henson's Creature Shop in New York City goes behind the scenes of the puppet work being created for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare Theatre Company. The video introduces the artists who are bringing Basil Twist's designs for the production's puppets to life.

Jason Weber, creative supervisor at the Creature Shop, speaks in the video about making work for live audiences rather than for a screen, and about the excitement of bringing puppets into live theatre.

"I love that puppetry can be as emotive as any form of dancing, singing, and acting," he says. 

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is scheduled to play Dec. 4, 2026, through Jan. 10, 2027, at Shakespeare Theatre Company's Harman Hall in Washington, D.C.

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