Arena Stage to Host Free Photos with Santa in December

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Santa is making a special stop at the Mead Center, and Arena Stage is rolling out the red carpet—from 2:30 to 5:00PM. Bring your friends, your family, or just your own inner child for a complimentary photo and a moment of festive magic.

The event will take place in collaboration with DC holiday tradition Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show, running for a limited time only, December 4 – 23, 2026, on Arena Stage's Fichandler Stage. Tickets to the show are not required for photos with Santa.

About Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Step into the spirit with the joyful return of DC's favorite holiday tradition, Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show! With unforgettable moments for all ages, this family-friendly production is a celebration of music, movement, and cheer—featuring DJ Nutcracker and his Arctic friends alongside the award-winning Step Afrika! performers. As the world's first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping, this beloved performance promises to bring the spirit of the season to the stage and audiences out of their seats.

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