





A new trailer for the Death Becomes Her North American tour has been released, which is currently playing cities across the country. The new video features newly-released footage of Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).

The cast also features Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

The musical is based on the 1992 film of the same name and follows Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, two longtime frenemies whose obsession with staying young and beautiful drives the story. The score features music and lyrics by Julia Matteson and Noel Carey, with a book by Marco Pennette.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away.

As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

The tour has several upcoming stops. It will play Grand Rapids DeVos Performance Hall in March 2027, Bass Concert Hall in Austin in April and May 2027, and Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas in May 2027.

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