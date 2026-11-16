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L: Richard Nixon (Thomas Hampson), R: Mao Tse-Tung (John Matthew Myers)

Photo: Cory Weaver

Cameras flash. The world watches. In 1972, a handshake in Beijing stunned the world. Richard Nixon and Mao Tse-Tung made diplomatic history. But behind the spectacle, private doubts stirred.

Washington National Opera explores that divide in “Nixon in China.” Superstar soprano Renée Fleming and acclaimed baritone Thomas Hampson portray Pat and Richard Nixon in the landmark 1987 American opera, with music by John Adams and a libretto by Alice Goodman.

Neither documentary nor satire, the opera juxtaposes the almost mythic stature of world leaders and the powerful nations they represent with the fallible individuals behind the public personas. Moving between the grand sweep of history and moments of striking human vulnerability, “Nixon in China,” directed by Elkhanah Pulitzer, explores the distance between how these leaders wish to be remembered and how they understand themselves. Its questions linger long after the diplomatic handshakes – the opera concludes with Chinese Premier Chou En-Lai’s haunting private reckoning: “How much of what we did was good?”

And more than half a century after what Nixon labeled “the week that changed the world,” questions in U.S.-China relations continue. “Nixon in China” couldn’t be more timely. As the opera performances unfold at WNO this month, the wary rivalry built between the U.S. and China remains front and center amid Nvidia spy allegations, divisions over chip exports, and an expected summit among leaders Donald Trump of the U.S., China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Richard Nixon (Thomas Hampson) and Pat Nixon (Renée Fleming)

Photo: Cory Weaver

Fleming and Hampson center the production. Fleming is an earthy and approachable Pat, with a gorgeous Act II aria “This is Prophetic!” at the center of a snowy tour ranging from a glass factory, to an elementary school, historic tombs to a pig farm. Fleming brings humor, empathy and relatability to the role.

Hampson reveals a multifaceted and complex Dick Nixon in the days before Watergate, yet he is always a politician willing to flash a smile and peace signs for the camera. And those cameras – the power and thrill of media coverage – are at the heart of Hampson’s memorable first act aria “News Has a Kind of Mystery.”

John Matthew Myers makes his WNO debut as Mao Tse-Tung. Upon meeting Nixon, the aging Mao apologizes, “I can’t talk very well.” Myers – and Mao – dispute that, launching into a commanding “We No Longer Need Confucius.” The intriguing tight harmonies and percussive intensity of Mao’s three secretaries (Veronica Siebert, Anna Maria Vacca and Cecelia McKinley) add much here and throughout the production.

Also making his WNO debut is Robert Pomakov as Henry Kissinger. The Kissinger role is, by turns, buffoonishly self-important and deeply villainous. He is particularly evil as the character morphs into an oppressive feudal landlord depicted in a ballet performance of “The Red Detachment of Women,” a propaganda performance put on for the visiting Americans. Pomakov’s disturbing “Whip Her to Death” is a stark and ominous moment. Pomakov has moments to show his worthy comedic chops in other scenes in the opera.

Henry Kissinger (Robert Pomakov)

Photo: Cory Weaver

Kathleen Kim is a powerhouse as Madame Mao Tse-Tung (Chiang Ch-ing), the fourth wife of Chairman Mao, a former Shanghai actress 20 years his junior. Her spirited and dynamic coloratura aria, "I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-Tung" is a showstopper; she wields her pocket-sized Little Red Book – the symbol of loyalty during China's Cultural Revolution – as she declares, “I speak according to the book.”

Joo Won Kang as Chou En-Lai is a steady voice of reason and grace, the consummate diplomat. From the poised opening toasts in "Ladies and Gentlemen, Comrades and Friends" to the vulnerable and deeply human “"I Am Old and I Cannot Sleep,” Kang is the solid and engaging moral and emotional anchor.

Innovative video projections by Bill Morrison are as essential to the production as the characters. Morrison interweaves archival footage of the historic trip, anchoring the audience in time and place. Costume Designer Elisabeth Scott cues from these images, incorporating pieces such as an iconic fitted red coat seen on the real-world footage of Pat Nixon into the costume for Fleming. Set designer Alexander V. Nichols brings in the video on elevated screens depicting old-school tube televisions or on filmy white scrims that mark the dreamy beginning of Pat Nixon’s tour through schools, farms and factories. Duane Schuler’s lighting design works with the projections and the minimalist set to create a range of vignettes from quiet, intimate moments to the bold and active ballet. Mark Grey’s sound design is impeccable, balancing the extraordinary voices – soloists and the chorus – with the orchestra. Despite the clear sound and the English-language libretto, the dense poetry of the lyrics makes the supertitles (in English and Mandarin) a great help to the audience.

Chou En-Lai (Joo Won Kang)

Photo: Cory Weaver

For WNO’s concurrent productions of “Madama Butterfly” and “Nixon in China” at DAR Constitution Hall – a 3,700+ seat space just three years shy of its 100th anniversary – the company turned the cavernous space into a more immediate and immersive experience. Doing away with the platform stage constructed primarily for conventions, WNO built a vibrant red thrust stage (reminiscent of a microchip when viewed from above) with seating on three sides and the orchestra upstage and in view instead of in a pit. Although conductor Robert Spano faces the orchestra and chorus with his back to the audience, his face and gestures are visible to all on monitors encircling the floor seating. Some audience seating is at clubby, softly lit café tables close to the stage. The whole effect is to preserve the grandeur of the production while bringing the audience closer to the action and even creating the presence of the viewers as part of the spectacle.

WNO Chorus; projection design by Bill Morrison

Photo: Cory Weaver

While the new experience within the theater is exciting, fresh and user-friendly, audiences should be aware that given its age and location, DAR Constitution Hall poses some challenges to audiences, particularly those with limited mobility. There are numerous stairs and limited railings. The nearest paid parking is a 10- to 15-minute walk. Box office space is cramped, so Will Call lines can form. Audiences should allow extra time before curtain.

But this is just one venue of many this season as Washington National Opera embarks on its first full year as an independent company after leaving its longtime home at the Kennedy Center.

WNO announced in January that it would leave the Kennedy Center, citing new financial rules at the Kennedy Center that required productions to be fully funded in advance. WNO company leaders said that doesn’t fit opera, which takes years to plan and relies on hits such as “Madama Butterfly” to help support new work.

Rather than settle into a single new home, the company is taking its season across the Washington region. It is combining familiar favorites with new works and choosing venues to suit each production.

DAR Constitution Hall hosts “Nixon in China,” Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” and a sweeping concert event, “We the People.” The family-oriented “Odyssey” plays Arena Stage, while new short operas by emerging artists take over WNO’s studio theater in Takoma Park. In the spring, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Harman Hall welcomes “O’Keeffe: Kiss the Sky,” a new work combining opera and ballet, and Mozart’s “Idomeneo.” Verdi’s “La Traviata” follows at Strathmore in Maryland.

Together, the choices offer opera aficionados and newcomers a range of recognizable titles and chances to experience opera in less familiar settings.

Choreography by Jessica Lang

Photo: Cory Weaver

“We have used this new journey to challenge ourselves to explore multiple venues and to treat each work on a different scale. All the interpretations and artists will bring you something different, unique and unexpected,” WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello said. “Our approach allows us to bring you the best possible visual and musical experiences while heralding the best of American artists joining with international friends.”

“Nixon in China” is a worthy launch to WNO’s new adventure. With marquee names performing one of the most highly regarded 20th-century operas, the production engages both new opera attendees and seasoned opera lovers.

With just two opportunities left to experience the timely themes and the outstanding performances, make plans now to attend the memorable and thought-provoking “Nixon in China.”

Henry Kissinger (Robert Pomakov) toasts

Photo: Cory Weaver

Runtime: Approximately three hours, including a 25-minute intermission.

NIXON IN CHINA by John Adams with libretto by Alice Goodman is presented by the Washington National Opera. It is performed at DAR Constitution Hall, 1776 D Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. Remaining performances are Thursday, November 19 at 7:00pm and Saturday, November 21 at 2:00pm. For tickets and schedule, attendance policies and further information, visit the company’s website.

Cast: Renée Fleming (Pat Nixon), Thomas Hampson (Richard Nixon), Joo Won Kang (Chou En-lai), Kathleen Kim (Chiang Ch’ing, Madame Mao Tse-tung), John Matthew Myers (Mao Tse-tung), Robert Pomakov (Henry Kissinger), Jaryd Farcon (Solo Dancer), Cecelia McKinley (Third Secretary to Mao), Veronica Siebert (Nancy T’ang, First Secretary to Mao), Kayla Mei-Wan Thomas (Solo Dancer), Anna Maria Vacca (Second Secretary to Mao).

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